American model Isabella Rosi showed off her figure in Fashion Nova lingerie

American model Isabella Rosi, who was known as the “full Kylie Jenner” online, shared candid shots. The corresponding pictures appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 25-year-old celebrity showed off her figure in pink lace lingerie from the popular brand Fashion Nova. The influencer was photographed sitting on a bed with her hair down and nude makeup on her face. Her look was accessorised with a variety of jewellery, including bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

Subscribers admired Rosi's appearance in the comments under the post. “Beautiful”, “Very sexy”, “I adore you”, “You are beautiful,” numerous fans said.

