Joana Sanz has filed for divorce from Dani Alves. The Tenerife model has made the request through her lawyers because, as revealed in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’, Sanz wanted to have a visa last week to communicate it personally but the footballer did not grant it.

Leticia Requejo, a journalist for the morning program on Telecinco, assures that the day Alves allegedly raped a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub there was a change of plans, since initially “Joana was going out with her husband and it was the Dani Alves himself who said that it was not a plan for girls and that he preferred to go out with his friends, ”says the reporter after speaking with sources close to the couple.

The woman, fed up with the information published in various media, assured last week that the last words written in one of her stories on Instagram, a social network with around 900,000 followers, were not at all in support of her husband. Joana Sanz’s last comments, referring to the death of her mother, just a couple of weeks ago, were misrepresented and taken as a defense of Alves.

It was not until this past Friday when the Canarian model decided to delete the images with her husband from her Instagram account. All except for two. One of them is a collaboration paid for by a famous lingerie and swimwear firm that accumulates more than 21,000 likes and two hundred comments, some criticizing that the model has not removed said content. The contract would prevent the young woman from eliminating the photographs and video of the campaign, posted on December 14, 2021. In the report, both appear dressed to match, smiling and with an accomplice attitude on a bed.

The second image, which does not indicate that it is a collaboration, is from October 17, 2021 at the EarthShot environmental awards. The Tenerife model and the Brazilian soccer player appear holding hands on the red carpet of the gala in two photographs. Images that Joana Sanz’s followers are also asking her to delete.

“Infidelity” and appeal



Sanz’s separation request comes just four days after Alves’ new lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, announced that his new strategy is to argue that his client’s contradictions about what happened on December night at the Sutton nightclub (since knowing the alleged victim at all, to the fact that there was a consensual relationship, going through a brief fortuitous meeting in the bathroom and without contact) were to “hide an infidelity to his wife”.

Martell this Monday filed an appeal before the examining court number 15 of Barcelona, ​​in which he has claimed the release of the footballer. The Barcelona lawyer has appealed the provisional detention order decreed by the judge on January 20, arguing, in essence, that there are alternative measures to provisional detention and that there is no risk of escape. The Brazilian soccer player’s lawyer assured that he has roots in the Catalan capital, where he has his domicile and business. In addition, he pointed out that he has always collaborated with the investigation, since he returned to Spain from Mexico, where he played for Pumas, voluntarily.

The footballer’s defense also pointed out as proof that there is no risk of flight that he agrees to wear a telematic bracelet, to always be reachable, that he is willing to declare before the judge daily, that he will hand over his passport and pay a million-dollar bail as proof of the will of the footballers to cover any economic responsibility that was determined after the trial.