Mexico.- The model Jo Wood surprises by revealing that she believes that could have been abducted by aliensbelieves in them and considers that years ago it was in their hands.

Speaking to The Daily Star newspaper, Jo Wood, 68, comments that she continually has dreams in which she sees herself always floating, flying and rising higher and higher.

In addition, she also confesses that she had a first alien sighting in Brazil, years ago, when Roonie, her ex-husband, was with her and alerted her shouting: ‘Come and see, there’s something in the sky!’

‘Above the sea there was a thing with lights that were reflected in the water. She rose up, headed to the right, and shot through the sky at incredible speed. I was like, ‘I just saw a UFO!’ That obsessed me with all things alien,” he told the same outlet.

Jo Wood. Instagram photo

Jo and Roonie divorced on good terms in 2009 and have been close, despite the fact that she left him after he cheated on him with 20-year-old Ukrainian waitress Ekaterina Ivanova.

Jo Wood, in addition to being a model, is a businesswoman and has traveled to many places in the world, including New York, Los Angeles and London.

According to information in her biography, her real name is Josefina Karslake and she was born on March 15, 1955, in Essex. Her parents are British, Michael Karslake and Raquel Lundell, she is of Caucasian ethnicity and has British nationality.