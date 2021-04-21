Brazilian pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna has taken advantage of her star affinity to win the title of the world’s most beautiful butt. Reported by the Daily Star.

According to the material, 29-year-old Priscilla Beatrice decided to take part in the prestigious Miss BumBum competition, which will be held in July in the city of São Paulo, and win 50 thousand Brazilian reais (660 thousand rubles).

According to her, due to the similarity with the singer, she will be able to win the competition. “I am like Rihanna not only externally, but also internally. She is a strong and determined woman, as well as very beautiful and talented. I am as ambitious as she is. Her life path inspires me to never give up on my dreams, ”shared Beatrice.

Netizens were surprised at the outward resemblance of the heroine of the material to the American performer. Relevant comments appeared in her Instagram-account. “What is this, Rihanna?”, “You look very much like Rihanna!” – they wrote.

Earlier in March, a teenager with the appearance of a young Britney Spears was mistaken for her daughter. We are talking about a teenager under the nickname offbrandbritneyspears, which users began to compare with a celebrity. So, under one of her videos, a social network user noticed that the girl looked like “an ugly version of a young Britney Spears.”