A participant in the reality show Love Island showed her face without Photoshop and urged fans to abandon retouching. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

Model Laura Anderson has posted several photos showing how her appearance changes with retouching. The celebrity advised subscribers not to improve their faces in photo processing applications, as their constant use is addictive.

“At first I retouched my photos a bit and didn’t notice how I became obsessed with it. Now I look at my old posts and do not understand what I was thinking about when I published them on social networks, ” the TV star explained. “It looks so incredible, I don’t understand why I used these programs at all.”

According to Anderson, such photographs cause complexes among users who cannot distinguish between retouched shots and raw shots. “It really destroys a person’s self-esteem. Earlier it seemed to me that all the “ideal” girls really look like that, but now I see that in reality this is impossible, “- concluded the fashion model.

Earlier in April, the model showed cellulite in a photo and called for an end to hiding flaws. Georgie Clark published a collage in which she showed her figure in lingerie from different angles. In the description for the post, she explained that deceiving pictures on social media have a detrimental effect on the self-esteem of many people.