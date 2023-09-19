Daily Mail: model Morgan Osman caused a scandal on a plane and was caught on video

The model caused a scandal on the plane and swore at the passengers. The girl’s prank was caught on video, which publishes Daily Mail.

It is known that the incident occurred on an American Airlines flight, but it is not specified where he was flying from or to. The video shows influencer Morgan Osman taking a bag from a luggage rack and yelling at a passenger. “Call me a bitch again, I didn’t do anything wrong!” – she declares.

One of the flight participants tells the model to “shut up,” and the girl is rude in response. As he exits the plane, Osman notices that what is happening is being recorded on video and says: “Film me, I’m famous on Instagram.” (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned), you ****** slacker.” The cause of the conflict has not been specified.

Users compared Osman to another disgraced passenger who saw an imaginary passenger on board an American Airlines plane from Dallas to Fort Worth and threw a fit. Because of that incident, the flight was delayed for three hours.