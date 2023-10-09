Australian model and blogger Em Davis came to her own engagement party in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted footage, the 28-year-old Perth resident appeared in a satin white maxi-length dress from the Steph Audino brand, which exposed her back and part of her chest. The item of clothing also had a slit that ended above the hip, and a decoration in the form of a voluminous rose on the neck.

In addition, the girl pulled her hair into a bun and complemented the look with gold jewelry and high-heeled mules. At the same time, she refused to wear underwear.

Earlier in October, British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also tried on a revealing outfit. In the posted footage, the wife of actor Jason Statham appeared in a transparent lace suit consisting of a bodysuit and tights. At the same time, the 36-year-old star refused to wear underwear.