American model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen asked US President Joe Biden to unsubscribe from her Twitter account. Soon after this happened, Teigen swore foul. In a comment to TMZ, she explained why she did this.

According to the model, over the past four years, she has been blocked by the presidential account, which was run by the previous US leader Donald Trump. She then turned to the official account, which went to Biden, and asked to unblock her. Having received the opportunity to see the president’s tweets, the girl was extremely inspired, but soon asked Biden to unsubscribe from her. “It’s not about you, it’s about me,” Teigen joked.

When the model got her way and found that the US President’s account no longer reads her, she was delighted and cursed in honor of this. “***, ***, ***, I am free!” – shared the news Teigen. The girl added that she adores the president. While Biden is unlikely to run the page on her own, the fact that the president followed her on Twitter made her much more relaxed in expression, the model concluded.

In July 2020, Fox News TV presenter Jeanine Pirro posted a photo on her Twitter wearing a protective mask and accidentally showed her two million followers Teigen’s breasts. The image of a topless girl was opened on the journalist’s smartphone.