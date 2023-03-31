The former Ukrainian model and the scam: “Albania? But if I’ve never been there”

Oksana Moroza former model and successful entrepreneur Ukrainethanks to a chain of Department stores related to luxuryended up in the center of a judicial case because of 22 surgeries aesthetics suffered for a skin diseaseactually inexistent. La Moroz – we read in the Corriere della Sera – accuses one of the surgeons most popular aesthetics among VIPs, Marilena Pizzutoto have it deceived in diagnosing her with a serious skin disease to push her into the 2016-2018 to cure herself with an innovative DNA therapy, cost her 22 operations and 4 million of Euro. But when ever, Pizzuto replies: Oksana Moroz has always and only asked for cosmetic surgery, no one ever spoke of illnesses.

And between the two litigants – continues the Corriere – yesterday the first response of the Court of Milan, which, absolving Pizzuto from the crime of injurieshowever did not accept the request of the prosecutor to acquit her also for the indictment of fraudand has condemned in the first instance the surgeon and her husband at 2 and a half years, and to compensate the businesswoman with almost 3 million. The versions between Moroz, an acquaintance of the president Zelenskyand Pizzuto, the pop star’s cosmetic surgeon among others Madonna, they could not diverge more. There is no agreement on either letter of the 2017 in which the former model was diagnosed with poisoning from arsenic In the bloodfollowing an examination made in Albania. Munoz replies as follows: “In Albania? But if they are not there never been“.

