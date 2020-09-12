Bollywood’s famous director Sajid Khan (Sajid Khan) faced serious allegations of sexual harassment by many girls due to the ‘Meetu movement’ in the year 2018, after which Sajid faced fierce trolling on social media. Not only this, Sajid also had to lose his many film projects at that time.

In such a situation, Sajid Khan’s name has once again come into the headlines. Yes, recently model Paula (Paula) has shared a post on her social media account accusing director Sajid Khan of serious allegations of harassment.

Paula wrote on Instagram- ‘When the #METOO movement started, many people had said many things about Sajid Khan at that time. I did not have so much courage because I do not have any God Father and I have to earn for my family, that is why I kept quiet. But now I live alone, my parents do not live with me. I now earn only for myself, that’s why I am daring to say that Sajid Khan humiliated me at the age of 17. ‘

Paula further wrote- ‘He tried to touch me. Not only this, Sajid had asked me to undress in front of him to give a role in his film ‘Housefull’. I do not know how many girls have done this till now. I am speaking now because I realized that it affected me badly. At that time, I was very young and therefore chose to remain silent. People like Sajid Khan should be inside the jail not only because of casting couch but also to get people away from their dreams.