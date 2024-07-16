Larian Studios has released a community update to detail what’s coming in Patch 7, detailing what can be created with the toolkit . He also revealed the feedback of some modders who tested them in closed alpha. According to what was reported, the freedom granted will be absolute, so much so that the prospects for the future of the game are really rosy. You will be able to change absolutely everything, from elements related to the gameplay, to others related to the quality of life of the players. You can also make NSFW mods (say erotic or pornographic), but they will not be officially supported.

The main novelty of the Baldur’s Gate 3 seventh patch they will be the official tools for modders which will allow you to modify the game really deeply. Some modders have already had the chance to try them and have spoken really well of them, even going so far as to say that “it feels like painting”, instead of writing code.

Canvas effect

One of the modders who tried the tools is TechRoot, already Author of the Faerûn Colors modwhich adds new color to elements of the game. In a comment shared by Larian, TechRoot points out that until now the code for his mod had to be written line by line and, as you can imagine, “transforming the exact tone of colors without seeing them is no easy task.” The toolkit has changed that dramatically, however.

“The toolkit now lets me select exactly the color I want, where I want it, and see how a thousand other colors I hadn’t considered look. I’m no longer writing; I’m now painting,” the modder said. “Previously tedious tasks, like creating icons and registering them in-game, have now been transformed into easily understandable and usable menus.”

Another modder, LostSoul, noted that he was able to create his first mod “within an hour of installing the toolkit.” He added, “I’m grateful to Larian for giving mod authors the opportunity to learn and provide valuable feedback. It’s when you actually try to learn and create a mod that you can identify where improvements are most needed.”

Patch 7, which will give the community access to the tools, will be released in September. Larian has promised that it will not be the last patch, but that there will be more, with even more new features. Baldur’s Gate 3 mods will be available Initially only on PCbut later they will also arrive on consoles. On consoles, however, they will be curated, that is, they will be selected and checked before publication.