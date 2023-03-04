Against all odds, Mazatlán FC defeated Cruz Azul in a match corresponding to day 10 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The Cañoneros defeated the Celeste Machine by a score of 3-1 at the Kraken Stadium, thus breaking a streak of 12 games without a league victory.
On paper, it seemed that the cementers were favorites to take all three points. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti had three consecutive victories and it seemed that they were leaving their poor performance. However, with goals from Néstor Vidrio, Roberto Meraz and Facundo Almada, Mazatlán achieved a great result.
The Sinaloan team had just lost to Pumas on matchday 9. In that commitment, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the purple squad, made a controversial bet with the players and promised to give them $300,000 in case they beat the UNAM team .
The Mexican businessman is taking a more leading role in Mexican soccer and after his team’s victory against Cruz Azul, he took advantage of the moment to celebrate and continue to make controversy. Through his personal social networks, Salinas Pliego mocked the Máquina Celeste and published a fragment of the song ‘El Tucanazo’, by the Tucanes de Tijuana, in clear reference to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti.
In another publication, the owner of Grupo Salinas published the following message: “The classic ‘blue cross’.” With the result obtained on Friday at the Kraken Stadium, Mazatlán continues in last place in the general table.
Throughout nine games of the Clausura 2023, the Cañoneros have a victory, a draw and seven defeats, for which they barely accumulate four units. In this journey they have scored twelve goals and conceded 23, which is why they have the worst goal difference in the entire Liga MX.
