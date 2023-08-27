Fifteen years ago, the story of Wilson Michael Urtecho Medina aspired to be a best seller of self-improvement. He was born with a congenital syndrome that weakened his muscles and from the age of five he learned to get around in a wheelchair. He could never run or jump like the other children. But this did not prevent him from finishing school nor from graduating as a chemical engineer. In 2006, after several failed attempts, he became a congressman of the Republic at the age of 36, representing the coastal region of La Libertad. A wink of fate for those who used to repeat themselves that limitations are only in the mind.

The solidarity and admiration that his story aroused led Michael Ortecho to be re-elected for the period 2011-2016. One of his campaign banners was the fight for better opportunities for the disabled. He held the Board of Directors of Congress as second vice president, was secretary of the Labor Commission and the Social Inclusion Commission, and chaired the Disability Commission for four years. He made himself known in the corridors of Parliament. And the media at that time highlighted him as someone exemplary who had overcome adversity and he was also a rising political figure.

“I have never had a new power chair. This cost me $3,500. A new one can reach $32,000,” he said, humbly, in an interview in 2012. The following year, in September 2013, a journalistic investigation brought down the image he had built: three workers from the Urtecho congressional office They denounced that for years the legislator of the extinct National Solidarity party had paid them a salary infinitely less than what they were entitled to.

Urtecho turned a married couple, whom he met in the Agua Viva evangelical congregation, where he was one of the leaders, into phantom employees of Parliament. Supposedly Jorge Luis Huiman was supposed to earn 1,100 soles (297 dollars) as coordinator of his office, but in practice it was someone who assisted him in his house and received 200 soles (54 dollars) for it. His wife, Elvia Azucena Urbina, was listed as an adviser, and therefore her salary must have been 4,000 soles (1,081 dollars), however, she was in charge of cleaning and cooking at Urtecho’s home and earned 400 soles (108 dollars). ). Evelyn Goicochea Miranda did work as an adviser to Michael Urtecho, but at the end of the month she only received 2,000 soles ($540) when in reality she received 3,000 soles (810 dollars). For all this he was baptized by the press as the congressman mochasalary.

There were a total of seven former workers who denounced Michael Urtecho, who paradoxically in September 2013 was a member of the Ethics Commission, the body in charge of supervising parliamentarians. Another serious case that was uncovered later was that of Teresa Chávez, who was deposited 800 soles (216 dollars) in her account for advising the legislator. Her surprise was great when she found out that it should be 4,627 soles (1,250 dollars).

If being a systematic Mochasueldo was an unprecedented embarrassment, what was learned after Michael Urtecho sank his credibility into a quagmire. The man who was never able to run or play sports was denounced for allegedly having screwed up a donation of wheelchairs for the disabled when he headed the Special Commission in Parliament. He was given 1,014 wheelchairs and he was only able to demonstrate the delivery of 393. In December 2013 his dismissal was approved —a milestone for being the first legislator to lose his seat for taking a slice of his fees from his office— and a disqualification for ten years to hold public office.

The victims of congressman Mochasueldos have found justice this Thursday after a legal process that lasted for a decade. The Special Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court sentenced Michael Urtecho to 22 years and five months in prison for the crimes of illicit enrichment and concussion to the detriment of the Peruvian State and, in addition, his disqualification from holding public office has been extended for three years. and eight more months. The penalty for his wife, Claudia Gonzales Valdivia, has been greater, since more than an accomplice, she was the one who managed the stolen money. Two gems. She has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the crimes of concussion, illegal appropriation, money laundering and embezzlement. Both penalties, however, must be confirmed in the second instance to be effective.

It is estimated that the Mochasueldo couple would have benefited with 430 thousand soles (116,216 dollars). The Judiciary has ordered that they pay a civil compensation of 2 million 407 thousand 990 soles (650 thousand 808 dollars). In addition, Urtecho must pay the Peruvian State another 630,666 soles (170,450 dollars). “Sooner or later the ‘mochasueldos’, the rapists or bribes end up in jail,” said the former Minister of Justice, Marisol Pérez Tello.

For many experts, this ruling sets a precedent for other congressmen who could be sentenced if they commit these crimes. There are currently nine congressmen who have been denounced by their own workers for having cut their salaries or even for having asked them for money for donations or activities. These are the cases of Edgar Tello (Teachers’ Block), María Cordero Jon Tay (Not grouped), Heydi Juárez (Podemos Peru), Magaly Ruiz (Alliance for Progress), Rosío Torres (Not grouped), Katy Ugarte (Not grouped), María Acuña (Alliance for Progress), Marleny Portero (Popular Action) and José Arriola (Popular Action). None have lost their seat in Parliament. They have been shielded by their peers and face preliminary investigations. Michael Urtecho, Congressman Mochasueldos, has dropped out of school.

