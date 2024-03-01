The Mobius Machine makes simplicity its strong point: the title of Madruga Works It presents itself fresh with an “old-fashioned” gameplay, dotted with epic moments and less fun, but undoubtedly necessary moments. The game has many strengths and many weaknesses, which however does not prevent everything from making sense overall: The Mobius Machine has personalitywhich doesn't hurt these days, here's ours short but incisive review.

On an alien planet

In The Mobius Machine we find an unnamed protagonist, in an “old style” space suit (to the point that we could call it Armstrong given the aesthetic similarity) and equipped with a small laser gun. He finds himself, against his will, on an alien planet full of (hostile) life. By exploring here and there, the player will discover that indeed the world seems abandonedwith human structures adrift, left inactive, but with the possibility of recovering if dusted off.

In terms of plot there isn't much else to add: the hero's journey will pit the protagonist against monsters of all kinds, increasing from time to time the weapons, objects and the characteristics of his suit. The aim of our adventure is to leave the hostile planet without dying (complex, but not impossible).

Weapons and upgrades

The Mobius Machine starts off slow, with not very active enemies, mostly placed there to act as targets and teach us how to master our weaponswhich for a good part of the adventure will be one pistol it's a rifle (both laser). There are an unspeakable amount of in the game puzzlemostly composed of elements that destroy and reform, or that crumble at the mere passage.

Other elementsdefined as “hostile fungi” from the game itself, they will be indestructible unless you have someexplosive with you, while others will still have to be awakened to allow us to move from one part of the map to the other. L'Exploration is the key to the game which, although we are talking about a 2D metroidvania-style game, has a lot of character within it Soulssuch as the fact that the player is never told where he has to go or, simply, what happened to the civilization of the planet: everything must be discovered from scraps of information found here and there.

Weapons will reign supreme: the bullets will not run out, but there is an energy bar that accumulates by killing enemies, and which can be turned on or off by the player to increase or decrease the damage of the weapon itself. The weapon control systemon a controller basis, it's interestingas it allows us to aim it with the right stick and move with the left while shooting wildly.

Each weapon can be upgraded thanks to projects that will come to hand during the game, which we will connect to computers that we will find from time to time, child's play. A sore point, however, is that there are no shops or similar things in the game to purchase upgrades or new weapons, but it is full of secret places into which you can slip to find items, energy and passive upgrades. So, sharpen your eyes!

If our protagonist dies, he will return to the last escape pod, losing the accumulated crystals, but with the possibility – as in a Souls – to return to the “scene of the crime” and recover them. Unlike Souls-style titles, if you die again that corpse will not disappear, so you can recover the resources even if you succumb again. The game has no shortage of classic elements of a metroidvaniasuch as double jumping or climbing picks to scale impervious walls.

Satisfying and fulfilling

The Mobius Machine is a fun gameclassic in some aspects and innovative in others: graphically excellent, featuring cutting-edge three-dimensional elements, enemies and textured floors. As you progress through the game this will increase in difficulty quite vertically, which certainly doesn't hurt, also considering the memorable boss fights and jaw-breaking explorable areas.

The good and the bad of the game is undoubtedly the gameplay that blends gun-play with Metroidvania mechanics that you may or may not like. Shops and teleporters are missing, although the latter will only be unlocked late in the game, let's say frustration may come first.