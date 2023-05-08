The works of the Murcia mobility plan continue to advance in the Carmen neighborhood, one of its most conflictive points, and arrive this week at Floridablanca street. As reported by the City Council this Monday, the works will force to rearrange traffic and cancel circulation in the direction of Plaza González Conde, next to the Iglesia del Carmen.

In fact, when the actions for the mobility plan are finished, vehicles will only be able to circulate in one lane in the direction of Plaza Ingeniero Juan de la Cierva. In addition, there will also be a bus lane, in the same direction, and another for bidirectional bicycles. For its part, the sidewalks will be expanded by 1,800 square meters.

The actions of these days in Floridablanca street will consist of signaling work, demolitions of sidewalks, ditches / pipes and paving. Other notable works for this week is the paving of the new bike and bus lanes segregated from this plan on Pío Baroja avenue.

U-turn in La Flota



The Murcia City Council also reported that the change of direction of traffic on Avenida de La Flota, which connects Plaza Juan XXIII with Marina Española, next to Maristas, is scheduled for next week. In the rest of the scheduled streets and avenues, the works continue as normal.