“Our country’s mobility requires new fiscal measures to encourage the achievement of the emission containment targets set at European level”. This is how Alberto Viano, president of Aniasa (National Association of the Car Rental, Sharing Mobility and Automotive Digital Industry) opened the works of the twenty-second edition of the Report “Let’s move the future, rental paves the way for democratic and ecological mobility” which has just been held in Rome.

Numbers first: the car rental market was in decline in 2022, with a decrease of 9.5%, and gradually recovering in 2023. This means that the vehicle rental sector is back to marching at high speed, driven by the significant growth of the “long-term” sector. According to estimates, there are 415,000 vehicles registered in Italy, for a value of 10.5 billion euros, with customers reaching a number of 250,000 subjects including companies of all sizes and sectors, public administrations and private subjects and with over 31 million rental days for travel for tourism or short-term purposes and over 5.6 million car sharing contracts in metropolitan cities.

The market

“The acceleration of the turnover of our vehicle fleet can only go through a greater diffusion of pay-per-use forms of mobility in our country”, said Viano. In the first quarter of the current year, according to statistics, the rental sector recorded a significant growth in registrations compared to the same period of the previous year, which brought it steadily, for the first time since its appearance in Italy, above the share of 30% incidence on the national figure. Almost every third new car is now registered by rental operators.

Back to the plus sign

Short-term rental, in view of a summer season that promises to be characterized by high demand, recorded positive indicators, such as an increase in turnover of 16% and the number of rentals of 22%. The long-term, in continuity with last year, continues its growth with a decidedly expanding fleet, with a 7% incentive, against a huge number of registrations, 72% higher than the previous year, which highlights how the difficulties of delivering new cars are easing, and with turnover increasing by 9%.

The strategy

“A fiscal rebalancing for low environmental impact mobility services would drive the transition towards the electrification of the vehicle fleet and would push towards the reduction of emissions in our cities and towards their decongestion”, underlined Viano. “To facilitate the transition from ownership to the use of vehicles, with consequent environmental and economic benefits, an adequate use of the tax lever is now essential to lighten the pressure on urban, tourist and business mobility”, continued Viano.

“A 10% VAT for car sharing services, as for public transport and short-term rental services for foreign tourists, greater deductibility and deductibility for electric company cars are the proposals that we have formulated to the Government in view of the Law on Fiscal Delegation and of the forthcoming Budget Law”, concluded Viano.

But the Aniasa analysis also clearly shows that the automotive industry in Italy is in difficulty. In fact, the research shows how the progressive electrification is leading to a gradual disengagement by traditional manufacturers from the industrial segment of the construction of small cars. The automotive sector, historically very important in Italy, with shares equal to one fifth of the market, has begun to retreat, reaching only 15% of the total market, to the benefit of the larger car segments.

Electric outside the cities

And, again according to the research, the myth of small electric city cars collapses. To date, in fact, electric vehicles have the largest share in the medium-large car segments. According to estimates, in registrations in the first quarter of 2023, the share of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) among medium and large cars is approximately 13% of the total market, against 2.6% for compacts. Not only that: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are also confirmed to be more concentrated in large cities, despite the fact that petrol engines and mild hybrid cars always prevail.