This Monday starts, perhaps, the most decaffeinated edition of the Mobile World Congress in recent years. One of the most important technology fairs on the planet returns to Barcelona after the forced cancellation of the last edition due to the emergence of Covid-19 in Spain.

This event, beyond the media coverage, represents an important injection of money for the economy of the city and the country. However, despite the efforts of the GSMA, organizer of Mobile, the presence has been reduced.

Usually, the MWC occupies several pavilions of the Catalan Fira and this edition will only have three and about 100,000 square meters and, in addition, it will share, for the first time, space with the Four Years From Now (4YFN), an entrepreneurial innovation meeting, that each edition was held in parallel to the Mobile, but at the Fira de Montjuïc. This year, they will share pavilions at the Fira de Gran Vía de L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona).

Hybrid event



Despite the good rate of vaccination and the containment of the expansion of the pandemic in recent weeks in Catalonia, the trickle of casualties has been constant since the beginning of the year. The delay of the date, usual at the end of February and the beginning of March, did not augur good news.

However, Mobile will raise the curtain this June, but it will do so without the presence of giants such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Qualcomm, Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, Nokia and Xiaomi, who have already announced that they will not physically go to the event. .

The pandemic has also reduced the presence of international exhibitors: if normally people from up to 198 countries used to register, this time it will reach a hundred nationalities.

In the last edition, held in 2019, the MWC registered its record of participants and visitors in the days of the macro technological event: 109,000 attendees and 2,400 exhibiting companies. This “transitory” 2021, the GSMA expects to receive around 30,000 attendees, far from the usual figures and also far from the forecast of its managers.

The organizer of the Mobile World Congress has wanted, as a remedy, to promote the participation of local professionals with tickets starting at 21 euros, a formula that has not worked as planned.

In addition, the attendees of the chosen sectors will be able to return to the next editions of the MWC in 2022, 2023 and 2024 at half price.

The future in the air



After a year of absence, the MWC returns to Barcelona and Spain and with it also the doubts about the future. The latest editions, beyond the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, have been in doubt due to the political tensions related to the independence movement in Catalonia and relations with the authorities.

However, both the GSMA and the Government of Spain recall that the contract is valid until 2024, although John Hoffman himself, CEO of the MWC organizing company, has dropped that “Milan and Paris are very interesting places.”