He Mobile World Congress (MWC) Recover the brio before the Covid Pandemia. The 2025 edition of the World Telephony Fair yesterday closed its doors with a total of 109,000 attendeescompared to 101,000 last year. This is the same number of visitors as that registered in 2019. This issue must be added about half a million unique views of the presentations and sessions of the Congress.

The CEO of GSMA, John HoffmanHe said that this year he saw “clearly the speed with which technology is remodeling the world.” He also said that debates around Artificial Intelligence (AI) They will mark the guideline for the congress next year.

On his side, the general director of GSMA, Mats Granrydhe pointed out that this year’s MWC “has been really innovative”, and was proud of his work at the head of the promoter, which he will abandon shortly to be replaced by Vivek Badrinath.

Talent Arena premiere

1,200 speakers and opinion leaders participated in the fair, of which 41% were women, and the ministerial program congregated 88 delegations from 148 countries and 40 intergovernmental organizations, 66 ministers and 111 heads of regulatory authorities.

For its part, the 4 Years From Now (4yfn) He brought together more than 1,000 exhibiting startups, about 380 speakers and more than 900 investors.

In addition, the first edition of the Talent Arenaorganized by the Mobile World Capital Foundation, hosted more than 20,000 attendees in the Montjuïc enclosure of the FIRA of Barcelona, ​​of which 53% were senior professionals and 47% students and young professionals.

On the other hand, GSMA said that “Barcelona marks the beginning of an exciting series of global events”, among which will be the First edition of the MWC Dohain Qatar, in November.

This Spin-off It will be added to others that the promoter already organizes such as Shanghai (China), which will take place from June 18 to 20, 2025.