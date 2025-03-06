The Mobile World Congress matches its historical record and closes this edition with 109,000 visitors

The Mobile World Congress has closed this year edition with 109,000 visitors from 205 different countries. With these figures, he has matched his attendance record, achieved in 2019.

In this edition, marked by an increase in the presence of AI, more than 2,900 exhibitors and sponsors have participated, and 1,200 speakers -of which 42% have been women -according to data from the organizing company, GSMA.

Regarding 4yfn -space dedicated to Startups-, has hosted more than 1,000 emerging companies, about 380 speakers and more than 900 investors with collective funds worth 60,000 million euros.

For its part, the Talent Arena, which has been released this year and is dedicated to digital talent, has closed its first edition with more than 20,000 attendees.

The Mobile World Congress makes Barcelona the global epicenter of technology



“We have clearly seen the speed with which technology is remodeling the world around us,” said the CEO of the GSMA, John Joffman, who has assured that the debates throughout this week “will mark the pattern of next year.”