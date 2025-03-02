The Mobile World Congress makes Barcelona the global epicenter of technology with more than 100,000 visitors

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest event in the mobile industry and telecommunications in the world will make Barcelona again the epicenter of the global technological novelties between March 3 and 6. The Hall, which will be held as every year at the Gran Via Feria enclosure in Hospitalet in Llobregat, will congregate more than 100,000 visitors and 2,700 exhibitors such as Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, Microsoft, Meta and Google.

Under the slogan “converge, connect, create” will capture the latest innovations in artificial intelligence or 5G connectivity and will also collect the debates of technologies that “are reconfiguring the world” in 19 scenarios and with the participation of 1,200 speakers and 180 delegations from 140 countries.

In the halls of the fairgrounds, the latest news can be seen on mobile phones, tablets, smart watches but also advances with virtual reality with glasses and helmets; and innovations in materials such as transparent screens and flexible devices. The Congress departure gun has been this Sunday with the official lunch at the Palau de la Música. At night, official hall dinner will be held at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC) with King Felipe VI.

As usual, the days before the Congress are full of speculation of what novelties the main manufacturers will present. The smartphones will continue to have prominence with folding devices and with cameras with advanced sensors and teleobons. It is speculated with presentations of devices such as those of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the folding Find N5 of OPPO or Realme 14 Pro, which changes color with the temperature.

The new mobile devices will live together with launches of technological products such as the Ultra electric car of Xiaomi, the sports version of the vehicle that already presented last year or the remote driving pilot of Nokia and Elmo Cars, which will demonstrate that it is possible to drive a car in Finland from Barcelona. As for digital gadgets, intelligent glasses such as Biel Glasses will gain weight, which allow people with disabilities to detect hazards around them.

In the halls of the Gran Via enclosure there will also be room for quantum technologies and for intelligent tools that offer real -time data thanks to 5G and that can be applied to all types of areas such as energy, medicine, transport or fire prevention.

For example, Telefónica will present a prototype with 5G connectivity that allows to determine if a patient with cataracts requires surgical intervention and the Korean SK Telecom will present solutions for operations of artificial intelligence data centers, including a technology to control energy sources optimally.

More than 100,000 visitors

The assistance forecast is expected to be similar to last year, when 101,000 visitors were exceeded. However, it still falls short of the 2019 record, when the 110,000 congressmen were touched. We will have to see what impact on total visitors the creation of a new living room, the Talent Arena, in the Fira de Montjuïc enclosure.

With regard to the origin, the significant arrival of Congressmen of Asia is expected, in the line of other years. Some of the companies with larger stands -huawei, Xiaomi, SK Telecom- come from the Asian continent. This year, Congress will have new companies such as China Unicom, those specialized in computing services in the Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud and the Kyocera high -tech ceramic manufacturer.

In fact, the MWC is positioned as one of the world events where both companies in the United States and China converge, the two large engines of advanced technology. From the American continent, the Databricks software company and the Ubiquiti wireless solutions will debut this year in Congress.

98 Catalan digital ecosystem companies

The MWC 2025 edition will be attended by 46 Catalan companies and technology centers in the Generalitat Pavilion and another 52 in the Start-ups 4 Years 4 Years From Now (4yfn) with the aim of finding new customers, investors and opening to international markets.

During the Congress, around a thousand meetings between companies and startups will be held at the Open Innovation Challenge, in which companies such as coupra, fluidra, LG, Tous, Roca, Hyundai or Banco Mediolanum raise technological challenges so that Catalan emerging companies propose the most innovative solution.

Within the framework of the Congress, the Government plans to meet with representatives of the telecommunications sector that operate in Catalonia to respond to the challenges of the network, in a context of expansion of the publicly owned fiber optics. Since the first edition of the MWC in Catalonia, in 2006, the Government has facilitated the participation of more than 450 companies and technological centers in Congress and 250 emerging companies in 4yfn.

Talent Arena

As a novelty, the 2025 edition incorporates a new event in the Montjuïc enclosure that will be held from March 3 to 5, the Talent Arena. The Mobile World Capital (MWC) room will be dedicated to digital talent and aimed at programmers, developers and data analysts. At its premiere, it will have a workshop and conferences program with more than 200 speakers such as the chess master Garry Kasparov, the Apple co -founder and creator of the first personal computer in history, Steve Wozniak, and the expert in artificial intelligence and former head of the Google Decision Science Department.

On the other hand, this year 11 editions of the Start-UPs Hall, 4 Years From Now (4yfn) are fulfilled in which more than 1,000 exhibitors will seek investment for their projects. Finally, Beat Barcelona, ​​the area of Afterwork Congress officer, where contacts can be made and enjoy entertainment experiences, this year will be again between pavilions between Hall 6 and 7, to bring it closer to the great bulk of the Movement of Congressmen.