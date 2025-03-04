The Mobile World Congress will celebrate a spin-off in Doha. The Minister of Communications and Information Technologies of Catar, Ali Bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and the CEO of GSMA, John Hoffman, have signed an agreement this Tuesday to hold an edition of the Telephony Fair in the capital of the Gulf country for the next five years.

The first edition of the Catarí meeting will be held on November 25 and 26 of this year. The expo plans to occupy 12,000 square meters In the Doha Conventions Center and will have 200 speakers. The forecast of the organizers is to attract near 5,000 attendees.

The Mannai has said that the MWC Doha “represents a strategic bridge that connects to the innovation of Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.” The arrival of the Fair is incardina in the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy launched to develop strategic sectors of the Arab enclave during this decade.

For its part, Hoffman has assured that Congress will allow “showing the digital transformation of the Middle East” through artificial intelligence, advanced 5G and intelligent mobility.

The organization already celebrates other competitions annually in Shanghai, Las Vegas (USA) and Kigali (Rwanda). After being born in Brussels in 1987, the fair has been celebrating in Barcelona for 19 years.