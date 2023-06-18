EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Leila Peluso starts her boat and sets course on the Sarmiento River, north of the province of Buenos Aires. The navigation takes place at a slow pace, some rays of sun appear timidly and are reflected in the water, which in the evening of an unusually hot Friday in June shows little traffic of boats. Peluso’s mission is part of the task he has carried out daily for years, when he graduated as a veterinarian: care for and help the animals that inhabit the islands of the Delta, a region made up of more than 200 square kilometers with dozens of streams that It is inhabited by more than 12,000 people, where two diseases claim the lives of hundreds of pets each year.

Peluso (30 years old, Buenos Aires) is the first “mobile vet” that travels rivers and streams by boat in South America. For the past five years, she has been sailing long hours a day to care for species of all kinds, from dogs and cats to farm animals, such as horses, chickens, cows, and even otters or river wolves. “Today is a quiet afternoon, I have to deliver food, attend to some dogs and take medication,” she summarized to América Futura in an interview at the beginning of June. She, although she immediately clarifies: “You never know when an emergency may arise and I have to go.”

The islands of the Tigre Delta are a large area that exceeds 200 square kilometers, separated from the mainland by the Luján River and made up of a hundred streams and a dozen rivers that extend to the province of Entre Ríos and Uruguay. . It is estimated that the population exceeds 12,000 inhabitants. There, Peluso’s work is key, since there are no animal hospitals, the distances are great, especially in isolated areas that are difficult to access, and difficulties in getting around are common, either due to timetables or weather conditions.

Leila Peluso talking to a family that needs her help with their dogs. Valentina Fusco

Love for animals and passion for water

While driving her boat, Peluso navigates through her memory to remember what led her to study veterinary medicine. “I never thought of doing anything else, I always liked animals and I was able to combine it with sailing, which I am passionate about”, she sums up. In her student days, she used to spend a lot of time on the islands, since her parents had a house in the area. When she finished her degree at the University of El Salvador, her neighbors and relatives began to ask her to take care of her pets. “Why don’t you bring some vaccinations?” they frequently asked. At the age of 24, he decided to take a few days a week to travel around the islands, meeting the high demand for pet care.

Soon after, the young woman understood that she had to have her own boat. “I traveled in the collective boat [un bus que recoge pasajeros en los muelles de las viviendas y los transporta hasta la terminal fluvial de Tigre] but I needed a boat, it was difficult for me to attend to the patients and I wasted a lot of time”, he specifies. With savings, she bought a small motorized rubber that gave her independence, but also implied a risk. “She pricked me a lot of times,” she recalls with a laugh. Three years ago, she bought a covered boat and designed it to be able to transport medicines and attend to animals there in case of emergency. This year she went one step further and opened a room to treat animals, also on one of the islands, “to be able to attend surgeries and have more stock of medicines”.

The passion for water came in childhood at the impulse of his parents. For this reason, when he had to learn to drive, an unknown universe did not appear to him. “There are times when I have to navigate three hours, geographically I am closer to Uruguay, I try to organize to care for several patients,” he says. “In the area – he adds – there are few veterinarians and it is not enough to cover the high demand”. The absence of state veterinary hospitals also makes care difficult: the closest is 30 kilometers from the islands, in another district. In the city of Tigre there are private clinics, although for those who live in the island territory the transfer is complex.

Leila Peluso in her boat. Valentina Fusco

Parasites and insects, the enemies to face

Leila moors up at the dock of a calm stream to deliver medicine to a dog she treated days before. The water level is low and it requires several maneuvers to resume its journey through the Sarmiento River, a 20-kilometer long road that connects the port of Tigre with the Paraná de las Palmas River. As she passed, a woman recognized her —on the islands she is quite a celebrity— and motioned for her to stop: from a distance she asked him about her pet, a small dog that for days has had the eyes inflamed.

“In this area the animals have all the typical pathologies of the city, but there are also some specific to the Delta,” he details. The yarará bites, one of the most poisonous snakes, is the one that arouses the greatest alert. “It is an emergency for humans and animals,” he explains.

In addition, there are two typical diseases in the area: the bite of a mosquito that transmits Filaria, a parasite that affects the heart; and another parasite present in the river water that affects the kidneys. “Filaria is not so common, the problem is that there is no cure, the drug is not available in the country, although it can be prevented by applying antiparasitics every month,” he warns. “The parasite that affects the kidneys is difficult to prevent, it is impossible for cats and dogs not to ingest river water, although it can be removed through surgery,” he details.

Leila Peluso attends to a dog, in Tigre. Valentina Fusco

The animal population in the area is very varied: “Companion animals, dogs and cats, are the ones I care for the most. But there are also chickens, pigs, sheep, cows and horses”. On the most remote islands there are farms with production species. “Yarará bites I receive around four a year, and the parasite that affects the kidney requires me to have two surgeries a week,” he calculates. In addition, he lists fights between capybaras and dogs and animals injured by fishing hooks, a very frequent activity on the islands, especially during the summer, when on weekends the islands receive thousands of tourists.

“There are days that I don’t feel like it’s a job”

The island vet just treated Ucker, a 13-year-old dog with bone pain. “Ate? Didn’t yesterday either?|, she asks. “He has little sensitivity, he is old,” she diagnoses with love. Nency, owner of the animal, listens with her family. Ucker arrived at his home in 2010 at 45 days old. “I’m interested in not suffering,” returns the woman, who has lived in the Delta islands for 25 years.

Once the consultation is over, Leila climbs into the boat and begins the return to the mainland. The night begins to appear and it is not safe to sail in the dark. “The island is a town, the ties are family. There are days when I don’t feel like it’s a job, and other days with more nerves, because there are many emergencies and it’s hard to get there due to the distance or the weather and I get desperate, ”she reflects.