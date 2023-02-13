The official site of Kadokawa is updated, and the card dedicated to volume 18 of the manga MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 0083 – REBELLION reports that this will be the final number of the work. Its release in Japan is set for March 25th.

Launched by Takashi Imanishi And Masato Natsumoto in 2013 in the Japanese magazine GUNDAM ACEthe series wants to revisit the events of Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory adding new details. Imanishidirector of the original OVA, serves as writer for this manga, leaving a Natsumoto the task of making the drawings.

The manga is published in Italy by the publisher Star Comicswhich introduces the story thus:

A few years have passed since the end of the One Year War, but the survivors of the Principality of Zeon have not given up their intentions of revenge. The Zeonian ace Anavel Gato, also known as Solomon’s Nightmare, decides to carry out a sensational action by stealing one of the new Gundam units developed by the Earth Federation… Gato plans to infiltrate the Federation base to take possession of a new, powerful prototype Gundam equipped with nuclear weapons, with the aim of bringing it to the waiting Zeon troops. The main obstacle to overcome will not be the ranks of Mobile Suits presiding over the defense, but the young, fierce federal pilot Kou Uraki…

Source: Kadokawa Street Anime News Network