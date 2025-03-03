The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 has successfully overcome its first day. The biggest telephony fair has ripped out of King Felipe VI, which For the first time in eight years it has been received by a President of the Generalitatin this case, Salvador Illa. The last time a Government representative welcomed the monarch was in 2017, with Carles Puigdemont at the head of the Executive. At the inauguration, after 9:30 am, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the mayor of the Catalan capital, Jaume Collboni, have also been present.

Minutes later, the authorities have attended the conference ‘The Gateway to a A New Future’, while the eight pavilions of the Fira Gran Via enclosure (Hospitet de Llobregat) have quickly filled with thousands of congressmen wanting to walk through the more than 2,700 exhibitors and Discover the latest technological novelties. They have also taken the opportunity to establish new commercial relations. This is the case, for example, by Victoria Chunadra, director of Commercial Development of Speroll Media, a Ukrainian company specialized in scheduled advertising. “We are here to meet with our partners, Maintain contact with them and look for other potentials“He explained to 20 minutes.

He also stressed that, although Congress is not so relevant to advertising technologyfor them it is still important to attend, because it gives them the opportunity to discover how they can use artificial intelligence in their company, as well as knowing first hand the new trends. The same has opined Kristina Bykova, head of business development of the Polish Company Motorik, who has visited the Mobile this year for the first time.

In spite of the protests of health technicians and proper organizations at the doors of the Mobile and the VTC strike for four hours, the congressmen They have been able to get easily to the enclosure. This has been confirmed to this media several workers of Catalan Occidente who have come both in private vehicle and in public transport. “It has been very simple,” they have pointed out before entering the fair, where they were looking for Startups.

This year’s edition has started with the forecast to receive more than 101,000 visitors and slightly exceed last year’s assistance. Regarding the economic impact, although the organizers have not wanted to venture to give exact figures, they estimate that The Congress will leave in the Catalan capital between 540 and 550 million euros.

Institutional normality

After eight years without doing so, the king has returned to visit the Stand of the Generalitat. An act that confirms the institutional normality that Illa wants to recover after a decade of Independence governments that refused to receive him. During the visit, the monarch has known the Catalan facilities next to the President and the Los Albert Dalmau, Alícia Romero and Miquel Sàmper. On the part of the Government, the Minister for Digital and Public Function, Óscar López; the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni; that of Hospitalet, David Quirós, and the Government delegate in Catalonia, Carlos Prieto.

In space, the Catalan executive seeks to project Catalonia as a European reference and a key actor in technological sovereigntyas well as an engine of innovation and economic growth. To do this, it offers an immersive experience through a tunnel of 21 square meters of surface by three meters high with interior and exterior screens with which it shows the four axes on which the positioning of the territory is based as technological and digital ‘hub’.

King Felipe VI and the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, in stand of the MWC Generalitat. EFE agency | EFE

The AI, the main protagonist

As it has been usual in recent years, The main protagonist of the first day of Congress has been artificial intelligence and the ways to integrate it into other industries, especially in robotics or mobility. Innovations that allow to individualize user experiences and go further.

“There is a lot of knowledge about her,” said Abdoussamad al Hamdaui, Marketing Coordinator at Rebornfit2, a clothing brand specialized in parts to do sports. In his case, he has gone to Mobile not only to know the news, but to see how he can Use this tool to “optimize the marketing” of your brand.

However, mobile telephony has also had a strong presence. Companies such as Samsung, Tecno or Realme have presented their latest news, among which there are ultrafine or triplegable models, Like the Huawei Mate XT, the first one that has a triple screen. On the other hand, TCL has presented the expansion of its range of smartphones For the European market, the TCL 60 series, with up to six different models.

Another of the main dishes have been the extended reality glasses (XR), like Samsung’s in collaboration with Google or, those who have a incorporated ia assistant, Like techno.

A robot to collect complaints in more than 10 languages

The Mossos d’Esquadra have also taken advantage of the first day to present several novelties such as the Avatar Mia. It’s a virtual police officer capable of interacting with citizens and collect complaints in up to 10 different languages. They have also presented a vehicle prototype that can read license plates through cameras, which has an integrated drone and can consult databases, or a new predictive response model that the body has designed and that incorporates analysis systems based on artificial intelligence.

The new avatar of the Mossos d’Esquadra that will allow to collect complaints in 10 languages. Mossos d’Esquadra

In the case of this last project, the police force is already using it to predict when it is more possible that a crime occurs. The other two are part of the work that is doing the General Police Station of Information and Communication Technologies (CGTIC) and mark the lines of work that the Mossos will continue in the future.