Adolescent girls suffer more sleep disturbances than adolescents due to excessive mobile phone use, a circumstance that has been aggravated by confinement, mobility restrictions and curfews motivated by the pandemic for a year. A study carried out by the Pneumology Service of the “Mancha Centro” hospital in Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real) warns about the harmful effects that the abuse of new technologies – especially the mobile phone – has on the quality of sleep in patients. young people, especially when they use these electronic devices already in bed and with the lights off.

“Influence of new technologies in the sleeping habits of the adolescent population” is the title of this research work carried out by Eugenia Núñez, Sonia Almodóvar and Estefanía Castellanos, from the Pneumology Service of the La Mancha hospital, and that He has been awarded at the XIII Congress of the Castilian Manchego Society of Respiratory Pathology.

The investigation has been carried out using about 250 adolescents aged between 12 and 18 years and has also taken into account sociodemographic variables, exercise habits and consumption of tobacco and alcohol. The result indicates that more than a third of these young people have sleep disorders, being significantly more frequent in women (44.7 percent) than in men (28.8 percent).

The mobile before sleeping



On the other hand, 80 percent of those surveyed recognizes that he consults his mobile phone before going to bed, section in which women have also shown to have more acquired this bad habit. In fact, it is they in a greater proportion who access these electronic devices in the dark and after lying down. According to this study, sleep disorders have a multifactorial origin, but it has been shown that the use of a mobile phone lying down and without light doubles the risk of these disorders, as well as other unhealthy habits such as high alcohol consumption. “Accessing electronic devices at night not only delays the time to start sleeping but also prolongs the stay of young people in their bedrooms and causes a sedentary lifestyle that also negatively affects their rest,” says Eugenia Núñez, one of the authors of the work.

The winners at the XIII Congress of the Castilian Manchego Society of Respiratory Pathology / SESCAM

The study concludes by stating that the use of electronic devices at night -mobiles, tablets or laptops- by adolescents leads them to enter a vicious cycle that leads them to go to sleep much later and suffer drowsiness during the next day. For this reason, controlling the use of electronic devices throughout the day and, especially, at night, will improve the quality and quantity of sleep. Advice extendable to the entire population and not just the adolescent.