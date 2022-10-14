The Reportlinker company has published a study according to which the mobile video game market will reach i 175.3 billion dollars of revenues by 2027. This is an increase of about $ 100 billion from revenues in 2020, when the sector reached the already impressive $ 79.8 billion.
If the forecasts prove correct, it would mean an average growth of 11.9% on an annual basis for the period between 2020 and 2027.
The smartphone they should produce revenues of 151.9 billion, again by 2027, with an annual growth of 12.5% in the sector. Considering the normalization of the market, that of other smart appliances is expected to grow by 8.6% on an annual basis for the next seven years.
Mobile gaming will continue to grow particularly in China, where a $ 39.2 billion market is expected in 2027, with an average annual growth of 14.8% over the 2020-2027 period. Other areas where the market will grow greatly are Japan, Canada and Germany, with annual average growth of 7.7%, 10.1% and 9.5% respectively.
The study confirms some analyzes already published, which see the mobile market in strong growth in the coming years. Electronic Arts itself has predicted a positive sign of 48% in the next fiscal year, while the mobile sector is expected to account for 60% of the entire video game market in 2022.
