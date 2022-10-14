The Reportlinker company has published a study according to which the mobile video game market will reach i 175.3 billion dollars of revenues by 2027. This is an increase of about $ 100 billion from revenues in 2020, when the sector reached the already impressive $ 79.8 billion.

If the forecasts prove correct, it would mean an average growth of 11.9% on an annual basis for the period between 2020 and 2027.

The world of video games is increasingly mobile

The smartphone they should produce revenues of 151.9 billion, again by 2027, with an annual growth of 12.5% ​​in the sector. Considering the normalization of the market, that of other smart appliances is expected to grow by 8.6% on an annual basis for the next seven years.

Mobile gaming will continue to grow particularly in China, where a $ 39.2 billion market is expected in 2027, with an average annual growth of 14.8% over the 2020-2027 period. Other areas where the market will grow greatly are Japan, Canada and Germany, with annual average growth of 7.7%, 10.1% and 9.5% respectively.

The study confirms some analyzes already published, which see the mobile market in strong growth in the coming years. Electronic Arts itself has predicted a positive sign of 48% in the next fiscal year, while the mobile sector is expected to account for 60% of the entire video game market in 2022.