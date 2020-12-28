Military doctors of the Black Sea Fleet received the first patients in a mobile hospital deployed in Yalta, reports website Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

It is emphasized that the hospital has at its disposal modern medical equipment, including ventilators, X-ray and ultrasound machines, blood analyzers, as well as the necessary supply of drugs.

The first patients were examined and will continue to receive all the necessary medical care in the infectious diseases and hospital departments of the mobile hospital. All Crimeans admitted to hospital treatment are under the constant supervision of qualified military doctors.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, requested the deployment of 200-bed hospitals in Simferopol and Yalta. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the deployment of two mobile hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus in Crimea. Personnel and equipment from Rostov-on-Don were transferred to Simferopol, and the second medical detachment made a march from Sevastopol to Yalta.