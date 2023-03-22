The Fujairah Police General Command has completed all the necessary procedures to launch the Ramadan Iftar cannon, which will be launched to inform the fasting people of their daily iftar time during the blessed month of Ramadan in front of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah. The mobile cannon will also be shared in several areas in the Emirate of Fujairah during the blessed month of Ramadan. The custom during the holy month every year.

These efforts come from the Fujairah Police General Command to revive this historical heritage, as it is one of the distinctive symbols that are associated with the holy month because of the joy, joy and reassurance it gives to souls.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, stated that reviving such an ancient heritage and transmitting it directly on the screens of the Fujairah Channel contributes to bringing joy and happiness to the hearts of members of society.