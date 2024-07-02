ANDThe Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation presented this Monday the mobile application “Cartera Digital Beta”, which will contain an age-of-maturity credential to limit minors’ access to adult content platforms, the first version of which is expected to be available at the end of the summer.

According to the criteria of

To use this application, the download of which will be voluntary, the user must request the credential, which will be issued by an official body and once obtained, when accessing an adult content platform The website itself will request a QR code that must be scanned to prove that you are of legal age.

For the time being, only adult content exchange platforms established in Spain will be required to carry out this verification, But the Ministry asked for the collaboration of other digital agents such as social networks or instant messaging applications to use this tool.

The website will request a QR code that must be scanned to prove that you are of legal age. Photo:AI-generated, iStock Share

The National Institute of Cybersecurity (INCIBE) will also manage a list of pages with adult content not subject to Spanish jurisdiction so that browsers can verify the age of majority before presenting their content.

“By October 2027, all digital platforms operating in the European Union will have to incorporate this age limit. We are getting ahead of ourselves and asking the platforms to get ahead of us because we believe that what is at stake justifies it,” said the Minister for Digital Transformation and Civil Service, José Luis Escrivá, at a press conference.

Credential will expire every 30 days

The adult credential will be anonymous and will not contain any other personal data to ensure user security.

Besides, It will expire every 30 days to prevent platforms from being able to trace the person and prevent cross-referencing between different applications.

The “Digital Wallet” could also be used to store other official documents of users, such as their university degrees, registration data or electronic ID.

The adult identification card will be anonymous and will not contain any other personal data. Photo:iStock Share

The protection of minors, the objective of the new tool

The main objective of this tool is to “protect the best interests of the minor”, according to the minister.

“It is developing with a growing consensus and an alliance at European level,” Escrivá stressed, recalling that the system is based on the Louvain Declaration signed by the EU Member States and an EU regulation that establishes the obligation for content platforms to accept the use of European digital identity wallets by October 2027 at the latest.

Children begin to access this type of content between the ages of 9 and 11, and seven out of ten teenagers consume pornography regularly in Spain.

The minister stressed the “worrying” data on access to pornography by minors, claiming that Children begin to access this type of content between the ages of 9 and 11, and seven out of ten teenagers consume pornography regularly in Spain.

“This creates extraordinarily worrying problems, such as the very mental and psychological health of children, emotional and sexual problems, or the distortion of the perception of sexuality,” stressed Escrivá, who also recalled that sexual assaults committed by minors have “more than doubled” in the last five years.

In his opinion, the system presented is effective in combating this problem, although he admits that “it is not enough.”