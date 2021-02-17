If you are interested in trying Pokémon Unite, the League of Legends-like spin-off announced in the middle of last year, you will soon be able to do so. And is that The Pokémon Company has just announced the imminent arrival of a beta test for Pokémon Unite, Yes indeed, limited to Canada.

The beta test will be exclusively for Android users with a registration already available through the Google Play Store. However, as we have seen on previous occasions, These geolocation restrictions are not impossible to circumvent, being able to access this beta with the help of VPN tools.

How to download Pokémon Unite for Android (VPN)

So, all we will need is to create a Google account, or what is the same, a new Gmail email. To simplify the steps, the simplest thing will be to open the Gmail application directly from our phone, open the options menu by selecting the icon with the three stripes at the top, and scroll until we see the Settings option.

From here, we will select the option “Add Account”, we will select the Google email, and finally “Create Account”. Once the new account is completed, it will appear directly between the accounts of our phone. Therefore, now we can choose this new email to log in from the Google Play Store just by opening the application store, select once again the icon with the three stripes located in the upper left, and clicking on our email address.

On this occasion we will teach you how to carry out the process using the free application of TunnelBear VPN, although we can perform the same process with any of the other free or paid VPN tools available.

Once we have this application installed, the first of all will be to force the stop and empty the cache stored in the Google Play Store application, something that we can do from the menu of our phone «Settings> Applications> Applications». Once this is done, we will open TunnelBear, where it will be necessary to create a new account (for which we can use both our original and new email), enable VPN selection, and divert our connection by the server hosted in Canada.

With the application still open, we will reopen the Google Play Store, we will search for the application of “Pokémon Unite”, Y we can download and install the game.

Everything we know about Pokémon Unite

Basically we find a MOBA in the purest League of Legends or DOTA 2 style, which will pit two teams of five players against each other with the only difference that, instead of choosing a hero or champion, we can choose a Pokémon at the beginning of the game. In the same way, these characters will have a level system that will gradually unlock new abilities, and even the evolutions of our Pokémon during the game.





However, it seems that instead of the classic towers and the nexus, this time we will have a few points of capture with which we will accumulate points, and that apparently will offer the possibility of being recovered. In addition, within the “jungle”, we can find other wild Pokémon with which we can fight and capture, accumulating a greater number of points according to their rarity, and among which even some of the legendary Pokémon such as Zapdos will be included.

Pokémon Unite will be released as a totally free game (surely with some type of content by micro-transactions) and will be available for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, with cross game support.

For the moment no date has been advanced on when it will be officially released, but considering the times seen in other applications, it would not be surprising that we see an extension of the availability of this beta during the summer, and the launch of the full game before the end of the year.