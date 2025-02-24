The MNAC acquires the personal collection of Helios Gómez, the republican poster who painted the ‘gypsy chapel’ in the model

The National Museu d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) has presented today an important cholecy that places the museum as a reference center on the painter and cartelist Helios Gómez, avant -garde artist in the 20s and 30s and maximum exponent of Iberian graphics in the First half of the twentieth century. It is about thirty works – six oils, 27 drawings and a book – that unite the three works that the artist already possessed of the artist, so the whole becomes now the largest Mudial collection on Gomez.

The MNAC reveals the enigma of Eveli Torent, Mason, a member of Els 4Gats and ‘performer’ in the Ibiza of the 30s

Gypsion born in Seville and died in Barcelona in 1956, after conscutive stays in the Barcelona Model prison in the 50 Death inherited his son, the collector and activist for historical memory Gabriel Gómez. This has finally decided to slap the MNAC offer before other institutions such as the Reina Sofía Museum, according to the director of the Pepe Serra Museum.

Serra points out that it is “a really important artist at the level of Catalonia and also from the rest of the state, with a very active life that represents the ideal of the revolutionary artist of those times.” He adds that he was “committed to all causes not only with the word but also with the armed struggle.” In this sense, Gomez was very active in both cultural and revolutionary struggle, participating in numerous events both anarchist and communist and member of both the UGT and the PCE or the PSUC.

70 and 80 comic precursor

Serra also points out Gómez’s importance as a cartoonist and poster: “Helios Gómez is, in addition to an important painter of the avant -garde, a precursor to the modern comic that hatches from the end of the 70s and is consolidated in the 80s” . “Someone must study from the collection that the MNAC receives how the comic of the 70s and 80s is influenced by this important artist as little known.”

Finally, the director underlines “the confidence that the announcement of the expansion of the museum has generated in most collectors who were thinking of making donations.” “In this sense,” he continues, “Gabriel [el hijo del artista, propietario de la colección donada] He has preferred that the collection be housed in the MNAC for a modest consideration than in other museums that perhaps had a greater benefit. ” Serra refers to the offers assured by the collector has received from Madrid.

The ‘gypsy chapel’, rediscovered

For his part Gabriel Gómez, son of the artist and present as a donor in the presentation of the collection, expresses his confidence that the MNAC will host how his father’s work deserves. He also thanks the Minister of Culture of the Generalitat, Sònia Hernández, his initiative to recover the frescoes that his father painted in the 50s in the model jail and that are known as the Gypsy Chapel

It is a series of murals painted in a cell that was used as a chapel for those sentenced to death. The murals show some features characters Gypsieswith black angels and remained in the cell until in 1998. Alleging hygienic reasons, the Ministry of Justice of the Generalitat ordered to cover them with paint.

Gabriel Gómez assures that they were covered, by order of the then Minister of Justice Gispert, “to hide an important artistic and historical memory heritage in order to be able to demolish the jail at its closure” and thus build on without administrative obstacles. Last December, however, thanks to the decision of the Minister of Culture, decapation worked began to discover the paintings again.

A novel life

The life of the Andalusian gypsy artist Helios Gómez Rodríguez (Sevilla, 1905-Barcelona, ​​September 19, 1956) is pure historical novel of the first half of the twentieth century in Spain, and also in Europe. Known as the “Red tie artist”, he was an anti-Francoist unionist, painter, posterist and Spanish gypsy poet, representative of the artistic avant-garde of the early twentieth century.

Born in the Triana neighborhood in one of the most traditional gypsy families, he studied in his native Seville at the Industrial School of Arts and Crafts, while working as a painter’s assistant at the Cartuja factory and attended at night at night The Fine Arts courses.





He moves soon to Barcelona carried by his political and artistic concerns and in 1923 he joined the CNT and begins to publish in the Anarchist newspaper free pages. In 1925 he made his first pictorial exhibition, in Cubist style, in the Kursaal Café. However, with the arrival of Ribera’s cousin and due to his anarchist opinions, he is forced to exile to Paris in 1927, from where he travels through different European cities after his expulsion from France for participating in the manifestations of repulsion against the Executions of the anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti.

He first settled in Brussels where he illustrated the book Rien qu’un homme of Max Deauville. He lives then on horseback of Amsterdam and Vienna and spends two months in the USSR. In 1929 it landed in the Berlin of the Republic of Weimar, where it is formed in typography and interior design and publishes in some media, such as the Berliner Tageblatt. In 1930 he published in the German capital his first album of drawings, Days of angerdedicated “to all victims of world fascism” and extended by the French Nobel Prize Romain Rolland. At that time, criticism relates its style to that of the German expressionist painter Georges Grosz.

After the dictatorship of Primo by Rivera Helios Gémez returns to Barcelona, ​​there he collaborates in the newspapers L’Enfició, La Rambla, La Battle, L’Enra, Bolivar, Studies and New Spain, for which he draws various covers and illustrations. In 1930, before the fascist emergency in Europe, he launches the manifesto Why I go from anarchism And he passes to the Catalan-Ballaar Communist Federation, pointing to the labor and peasant block. But again he is expelled for his libertarian ideological trends.

When the Second Spanish Republic is proclaimed, Gomez participates in the assault on the women’s prison in Barcelona. Persecuted by the Police, he escapes Madrid, where he joins the PCE and begins collaborations in the Mundo Obrero magazine. Shortly after he is arrested and imprisoned in Madrid and later transferred to Jaén.

After being released, he travels to Brussels and from there to Moscow, invited to the International Congress of Proletarian Artists on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the USSR. In 1933 he exhibited at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow and edits his posters series Spanish revolution. In 1934 he returned to Barcelona to participate in the 1934 revolution, which is a new detention and his entry into a prison ship, where he will make his third series, Viva October, dedicated to the events he was living.

After the outbreak of the Civil War, he is appointed political commissioner of the UGT and is responsible for organizing a column aimed at releasing Ibiza and Mallorca. In the front of Aragon he is accused of killing a captain on his side and escapes Madrid To avoid reprisals. He is exposed of the PSUC in 1937 and becomes persecuted by the Stalinists accused of Trotskyist and Libertarian.

In 1939 to be a delegate of Culture in the Durruti column where the newspaper directs The front. He was also responsible for the organization in Barcelona for the tribute to Durruti. After the Republican defeat, he went through various concentration camps in France and Algeria and finally decides to return to Spain, where he is imprisoned on successively.

Enter and leave the model, alternate the prison with exhibitions until in 1950 it is imprisoned for unclear causes. During this last stay the famous Gypsy Chapel in the pavellón of the death sentenced. Finally, it is released in 1954 with very deteriorated health due to prison conditions. He dies in 1956.