The MLS will seek the signing of Guillermo Ochoa

In the most recent hours, market specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the information that we reported in 90min, Guillermo Ochoa will no longer be goalkeeper for Salernitana in Serie A at the end of the campaign. A decision that has already been agreed upon by both the club and the veteran goalkeeper. Thus, the star of the Mexican national team can now negotiate his future as a free agent and with the interest of the Rayados de Monterrey, the MLS is once again seeking the signing of Ochoa.
More news on the transfer market
The United States club that will seek the signing of Ochoa is San Diego FC, the new MLS franchise that will reach the professional league of the country of the stars and stripes starting next summer. There would have already been a first approach between the Mexican goalkeeper's entourage and the club on the border with Mexico, leaving on the table a proposal for Guillermo to become the first franchise player in the team's history, a move similar to what he did LAFC with Carlos Vela years ago.
The idea of San Diego FC is clear, due to the geographical proximity to Mexico and due to the enormous number of Mexicans who live in the city, the club wishes to exploit said market as its primary base. That is why, in addition to the sporting benefit, managers understand that bringing the captain of the Mexican team to their ranks can be a great first step toward achieving the desired goal.
