The MLS top scorer who was offered to America

América is looking for new players in the market to strengthen its squad for the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament. It seems that the squad will seek to strengthen the defense with a central defender and a right winger, but there would also be a need to find a guaranteed center forward, since Federico Viñas has been on duty in recent tournaments.
In recent weeks, the possibility of the Eagles looking for Fran Navarro, striker for Gil Vicente in the first division of Portugal, has been raised. However, no further information has emerged about this signing. The latest reports indicate that a Mexican-American soccer player who plays in the MLS was offered to the azulcrema board.
This is Brandon Vázquez, a 24-year-old forward, who currently plays for Cincinatti FC in the American first division and who finished fourth in the scoring table. This information indicates that the agency representing the attacker approached America.
The same report indicates that the player is of interest to the interior of America due to his youth and his projection. Vázquez would also have been offered to Chivas de Guadalajara, so it seems that the Eagles, if they show interest in the Mexican-American striker, will have to dispute a new signing with the rojiblancos.
Chivas and America have noticed Jordi Cortizo and Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre during this winter market. Which of the two teams will manage to get these contracts?
