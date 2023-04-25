Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic, He has had a dream first tournament in the First Division of Mexican soccer, the European strategist arrived in Mexico to command the Club Deportivo Guadalajara project in the technical direction and during the regular phase he has done a great job that has the team in third place of the general classification with one day to go.
At the moment, the Serbian has managed to have the best tournament of the Sacred Flock in the last five years, since they will qualify for the Liguilla directly, something that they have not achieved for a long time.
According to other media reports, Veljko Paunovic could leave the Liga MX team to lead in Major League Soccer, where he would come to command the inter miami.
After five consecutive defeats with Phil Neville on the bench, the team he leads david beckham It is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference table with six points, the result of two wins and six games lost after eight dates in the regular season of the North American championship.
By the way, Paunovic He already knows what it is to play and direct in the United States because in 2011 he wore the shirt of the Philadelphia Union and between 2016 and 2019 he was coach of the Chicago Fire for four seasons.
Meanwhile, in the Aztec championship, the Guadalajara team closes the final phase this weekend, they will receive Mazatlán FC in search of reaching 34 points and having the possibility of ascending to second position in the general table, but for this they need win and that América draw or lose against FC Juárez.
