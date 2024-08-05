When it finally seemed that the America club could start working with a “full squad” and without uncertainty in the squad, rumors of possible departures continue to circulate, now led by Richard Sanchez.
While Fidalgo awaits your offer Europenow it is the Paraguayan who is of interest in the foreign market and who could upset André Jardine’s plans, since he is fully contemplated by the coaching staff, despite the fact that he is not an undisputed starter.
In fact, with the arrival of Alan Cervantes to Americathe site of Richard Sanchez It has become even more competitive and everything seems to indicate that the blue-cream team is “covered” against any departure, so in the case of an attractive offer, they could let the Paraguayan leave this summer.
According to David Medrano, a journalist from TV Azteca Sports, Richard Sanchez and the America They just received an offer from the MLSThe club in question is the Cincinnati FCan institution that has already formalized its interest in the 28-year-old midfielder.
This information was confirmed by TUDNwhere they even pointed out that “it is a matter of days before Richard Sanchez leaves America and goes to play in Cincinnati“, so it is very possible that his departure will take place in the next few days.
The good news for the blue-cream team is that the midfield is one of the most populated places this summer, especially if he stays Alvaro Fidalgoso they could even push for an offensive signing with the money received.
There has been little movement in the transfer market for the America In recent weeks, the policy has been established to move forward gradually and without rushing in the purchase of players, so they will only bet heavily if a good market opportunity opens up.
With the departure of Richard Sanchezthe possibility of signing a right winger increases, although they will not go all out to sign one of the players desired by the board.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#MLS #team #aiming #sign #Richard #Sanchez
Leave a Reply