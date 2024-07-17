The Mexican central defender, Carlos Salcedois close to achieving his goal of signing for a Major League Soccer team, after having requested an indefinite leave from the Cruz Azul Football Club due to the personal problems he is going through.
Last Tuesday from the newspaper The countryfrom Spain, it was revealed that a club in the United States could be his next destination.
“EL PAÍS spoke that same Tuesday with Ike Carrera, an insider at Cruz Azul. Carrera said that, in addition to Inter de Porto Alegre, the club that had shown the most interest so far, ‘there is talk that San Diego FC could be interested,’ said the analyst,” was what could be read in the newspaper.
It should be remembered that the franchise of San Diego FC He will be part of the North American championship until the 2025 season, so regardless of his possible arrival to this club, they could loan him to another team for a semester.
Since his return to Mexican football in early 2019, after his time in Europe with the Eintracht Frankfurt From Germany, the central defender has played for several teams,
He stayed for three years with Tigres UANL, then spent six months in the Toronto FC from Canada and then returned to Mexican soccer with FC Juárez for a year, while he also spent a year with the Máquina Celeste and is once again looking to return to North American soccer.
