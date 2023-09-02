The Monterrey Football Club has a big problem in the first third of the 2023 Opening tournament of the MX League, because after the injury of German Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre in the past League Cup 2023now the drop in Rogelio Funes Mori who presents an overload in his left ankle.
In other words, he has his three main attackers between cottons, so the Gang’s board of directors is already probing the signing of a new center forward with the name of the American of Mexican origin on the agenda, Brandon Vazquez.
According to the report of Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez of Fox Sports, Fernando Ortiz has given the go-ahead for the board to seek the hiring of the goalscorer of cincinnatia player who was on the radar of the Sacred Flock last year.
This season he has recorded 13 goals in 27 games in all competitions where he has seen activity. At the moment there is no mention that the Gang has made a formal offer for the player who has played for some teams in Europe.
The soccer player had already expressed his desire to emigrate to Mexican soccer when Chivas probed his hiring, an aspect that could facilitate negotiations for the royal team in the event that they present a convincing proposal to the North American club.
unofficially the Cincinnati F.C. would have appraised at Brandon Vazquez in little more than 7 million dollars a high price for the local market but affordable for a team with the economic power of the Sultana del Norte team.
