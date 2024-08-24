After the Chilean defender’s injury Igor LichnovskyClub América decided to remove his registration and for that reason they have an Untrained spot available in Mexico, so they can sign a foreign player before the transfer market closes and among the signing options is that of a center back or winger, where the latter would be given priority.
According to various media, it was learned that one of the intended players was the Gabonese from Los Angeles FC, Denis Bouangaduring the participation of the blue-cream team in the Leagues Cup 2024 The board approached the Los Angeles team to inquire about the situation of their player, however, the signing could not be completed due to the high price of the player.
The Los Angeles board valued its player at more than 10 million dollarsso in Coapa they decided to forget about a possible negotiation. As if that were not enough, Denis He is one of the highest-paid players in the squad. LAFC.
To finish quickly, the blue-cream board recalled how complicated the negotiation with Brian Rodriguezwhere practically if it had not been for the efforts of the player’s agent the signing would not have happened, since the Californian board is very difficult to convince.
In this way, the Americanist board did not even start negotiations knowing that there would be many long negotiations without certainty, for that reason, they will continue looking for more options in Major League Soccer before the market closes.
