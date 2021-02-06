The authorities of the US Major League Soccer (MLS) reached a tentative agreement with the Players Association on a new salary agreement adapted to the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, which would defuse the threat of a work stoppage.

“The agreement, which covers the next seven years from 2021 to 2027, is subject to the approval of the MLS Board of Directors and the members of the MLSPA,” the league explained in a brief statement on Friday. , without offering further details.

The Association also confirmed the agreement and said that it will be sent this weekend to the players for their ratification.

The agreement was reached on the last day of the deadline for negotiations, a limit that had to be extended twice, and would avoid the threat that the MLS had put on the table to decree a work stoppage.

The league, which reopened negotiations in December due to the context of uncertainty that continues to cause the expansion of the pandemic, had reported that its proposal to players included paying 100 percent of salaries in 2021 in exchange for a two-year extension. of the current labor agreement, until 2027.

That extension would allow the league and the teams to recoup a portion of the 2021 losses due to the pandemic and provide stability for future investments in the competition.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said in recent months that MLS stopped entering about $ 1 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic, which forced the event to be suspended between March and July, and that the competition cannot afford another. campaign with this level of losses.

The Players Association, on the other hand, had proposed to extend the agreement for one year with some other non-economic concessions and recalled that in an agreement with the league last June the players already accepted salary cuts that exceed 200 million dollars.

The start of the 2021 MLS season is scheduled for April 3, with training camps for all 27 teams from the United States and Canada kicking off on February 22.