The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) constantly has a huge number of requests from Migrants seeking to complete their citizenship procedures and, logically, It may happen that among them there are some famous personalities.

“Player Dániel Sallói was among the 50 who became new citizens of the United States in Kansas“, they wrote in the publication, congratulating the 27-year-old footballer who was able to take a more than important step in his personal life.

As mentioned in the post, Kansas granted a total of 50 citizenships to migrantsand there are also other regions specified by the service in other publications that confirmed new citizens in the United States: for example, in the case of Los Angeles, a total of 75 were delivered in another ceremony.

Sallói at the ceremony where she received her citizenship Photo:Instagram @danielsalloi

Who is Dániel Sallói, the footballer who is a new US citizen?

Sallói is 27 years old and was able to obtain his American citizenship by remaining in the state of Kansas, but beyond this achievement he is also recognized for his extensive career playing in the MLS, in this case defending the colors of Sporting Kansas City, a club where he has played since 2017 according to information from Transfermarkt, a site specializing in player statistics.

Kansas City acquired the striker in 2016, but in the meantime he had stints with other American clubs on loan. For example, He also played in the country for Swope Parkbefore having played for other teams in his country.

He came up through his career at Újpest FC in Hungary, and in that country he also played for Gyirmót FC. He has been residing in the United States for almost 10 years., Although he spent some time in his home country along the way, after so much effort, obtaining citizenship represents a big step in his life.