After the first day of the 2025 season of Major League Soccer, the disciplinary committee of the League fined Leo Messi and Luis Suarez after assaulting their rivals after the end of the match against the New York City FC (2-2) Last Saturday, February 22.

The tension increased in the last minutes of the game when Messi, visibly frustrated, approached the referee to express his claims, which resulted in a yellow card. Minutes later, the Argentine had an altercation with a member of the coaching staff when holding his neck.





Read too

EFE

On the other hand, Luis Suarez was fined for a similar incident after finishing the first half, when he touched the neck of the player Birk Risa, after an argument with him.

The MLS sanctioned both players for violating the policy of “Hands at the head/face of a rival”, a regulation that seeks to prevent any type of aggressive or dangerous behavior during the games. The exact amount of fines imposed on soccer players is still unknown.

During the match, the Argentine attended twice, including a last assistance to Tlasco Gegovia, who scored the goal of the draw in the final minutes, leaving the score 2-2 at Chase Stadium.

Javier Mascherano, coach of Inter de Miami, referred to the situation as a normal episode within football: “It is difficult to control emotions. The press sometimes wants to create a circus about it. And that happens in all games, when you can talk to the referee or with some players of the opposing team. As we say in Argentina, the things that happen on the court remain on the court, ”he said, highlighting that similar situations are common in football.

Despite the sanctions, both Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi will be available for the next Inter Miami meeting against Houston Dynamo, scheduled for Sunday, March 2.