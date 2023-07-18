This Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023which will put teams from Liga MX and MLS to the test in order to show who is the best, after the growing rivalry that has been forged in recent years.
Both the Aztec and American clubs will seek to win the championship, with the intention of improving soccer. It is the first time that all the squads of both leagues are taken into account, remembering that the first two editions had four teams from each country, where Blue Cross culminated as monarch of the first against tigerswhile Lion beat the Seattle Sounders in the second edition.
The championship will have several figures and here we leave you the most outstanding of the Major League Soccer:
There is no doubt that the contest will have many reflectors on it due to the incorporation of the Argentine Lionel Messi to the inter miami, waiting for him to debut this Friday against La Máquina Celeste. The world champion has generated a lot of expectations, it is also expected that the face of the club will change, which is going as the worst of the MLS at your local tournament.
TO Messi He is joined by his ex-partner from Barcelona from Spain. inter miami He also officially announced the world champion, who along with the Flea will seek to get the Florida team out of its lousy present. The pivot remains at a high level, since just last season he remained as captain and starter with the Catalans, raising The league from Spain.
The Mexican continues to be one of the most emblematic figures of the North American championship, since he is the captain of Los Angeles FCwhere he already made history by being champion of the MLS Cup, fulfilling annotations and assists. In addition to this, El Bombardero led LAFC to two great performances in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguealthough in the end he could not lift the title.
the archer of Philadelphia Union is another of the stars. The international goalkeeper Jamaica He has sealed good campaigns with the team, being chosen on three different occasions as the Best MLS Goalkeeperan honor that only he can boast.
The Peruvian is an old acquaintance of the MX Leaguesince he made history with the disappeared Monarchs Morelia.
The striker has been part of the great glories of the Seattle Sounderswithout forgetting that he already managed to get the trophy of the concachampions that led them to play their first Club World Cup.
The Italian of Toronto F.C. just arrived last year at the MLS. Despite being a striker, he is capable of moving anywhere in the attacking zone, but he generally plays as a left winger. His creativity, speed and technical ability make him a figure to watch.
With the New England Revolution is the 30-year-old Spanish midfielder. The captain of the club represented in Spain the Valencia, Deportivo La Coruna and Elchejust like him astonville from England.
Since 2019 he has been wearing the colors of the North American team and is close to reaching one hundred matches.
The one who sounded to be a player of the Mexican national team in the end was decided by the USAattending the Gold Cup 2023. Until recently, the 24-year-old network breaker signed a great campaign with the FC Cincinnatiadding so far 32 goals and 15 assists in 108 games.
The Mexican has just returned to action with the Sporting Kansas City after having been out for a long time due to a severe injury.
The man from Tamaulipas and World Cup player in 2014 came back with a fired-up battery, scoring goals in his last matches. He is expected to be one of the most outstanding attackers.
The Swiss international played in the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, which speaks of his great quality. The midfielder defends the honor of the Chicago Fire since last year, where he is trying to show why he was in the best leagues in the world like the bundesliga, A series, premier league and league 1.
Despite his 33-year seniority, the Mexican was also a World Cup player three times. Although he has not reached the level that he demonstrated so much with the Houston Dynamothe talent still has him and he can possibly increase his capacity now that he will face the league that saw him born.
The Panamanian who guided his country to the final of the Gold Cup 2023will also be present in this edition with the Houston Dynamo. The midfielder can play in different positions such as right winger, inside right, striker or pivot, with four goals and seven assists for now, but he sounds strong to reach football in Spain.
The midfielder of the atlanta united He is the most expensive of the team. After signing good performances with the Velez Sarsfield from his country, the Argentine was signed by The Five Stripes in 2022 in exchange for 16 million dollars, being the most expensive purchase in the history of the MLS. He was part of the squad that came out world champion in Qatar 2022.
The striker plays in the practically new austin fc. Although he did not come to defend the Absolute from Argentina, was present with the sub-15, sub-17 and sub-20, being world champion with the last two. He won national and international titles with the River Plate and with him Zenith Saint Petersburgas well as the MLS Golden Boot in 2022.
The Venezuelan made history with the atlanta unitedbut recently left behind his history with said squad to join the inter miami in the second semester of this year 2023. The striker was MLS Golden Boot in 2018, as well as the Most valuable Player. Nor is it neglected that he was the all-time top scorer in a season during 2018.
With the injury that sidelined the Mexican Javier Hernandez For the rest of the season, the Spaniard is in charge of helping the Los Angeles Galaxy to improve in the championship.
After being considered a jewel of the Barcelonathe midfielder put on the colors of the Galacticos and is expected to pull the strings.
The Peruvian goalkeeper has been another of the figures of the MLS under the three posts. The Octopus made himself available to the Orlando City since 2020, achieving the US Open Cup in 2022. Throughout his career he has been considered the Best player of the club In 2020, he was also the goalkeeper with the most saves in the 2021 Copa América.
Just the front of the F.C. Dallas lived a great Gold Cup 2023 with USAby converting several annotations, which led him to be the Top scorer with seven goals, apart from that he was also the best network breaker in the CONCACAF Nations League 2023 by piercing the nets four times. The Colombian naturalized American.
At 23 years old, the Uruguayan is the goal man of the Orlando City. It was in January 2022 when he joined the team of the lions signing a four-year contract with an option for a fifth. After going through the lower ranks of the Uruguayan team, he is now in the Absolute, going to the 2022 World Cup.
The Italian defender is no longer at his best, however, he is still a star who was world champion and multi-champion with the Juventus. Just in his first tournament with LAFC He managed to be a monarch and although he is not the undisputed starter, his leadership in the rear is noticeable when he is on the pitch.
Other figures are German Hany Mukhtar (Nashville)the Italian Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto)the Colombian Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)the Argentinian Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United)the brazilian Douglas Costa (LA Galaxy), Aaron Long (LAFC) and the hungarian Daniel Salloi (Kansas City).
