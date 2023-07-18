Both the Aztec and American clubs will seek to win the championship, with the intention of improving soccer. It is the first time that all the squads of both leagues are taken into account, remembering that the first two editions had four teams from each country, where Blue Cross culminated as monarch of the first against tigerswhile Lion beat the Seattle Sounders in the second edition.

The championship will have several figures and here we leave you the most outstanding of the Major League Soccer:

Lionel Messi WILL PLAY his FIRST MATCH with Inter Miami, next Friday against Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami introduces Sergio Busquets!

The striker has been part of the great glories of the Seattle Sounderswithout forgetting that he already managed to get the trophy of the concachampions that led them to play their first Club World Cup.

Since 2019 he has been wearing the colors of the North American team and is close to reaching one hundred matches.

The man from Tamaulipas and World Cup player in 2014 came back with a fired-up battery, scoring goals in his last matches. He is expected to be one of the most outstanding attackers.

After being considered a jewel of the Barcelonathe midfielder put on the colors of the Galacticos and is expected to pull the strings.