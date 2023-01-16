Accustomed to making big bombings, just as they did with Giorgio Chiellini, Gareth Bale, Xherdan Shaqiriamong others, Major League Soccer is preparing to deliver another coup of authority for the 2023 season.
The MLS It has become a league where veteran soccer players come to take their last steps and that is why we leave you what the bombings for the 2023 campaign would be:
After being out of atlanta unitedfinally the Venezuelan agreed with the inter miamihave pointed out sports media.
The striker became the historical scorer of The Five Stripes with 111 targets in 158 matches.
after he Sporting Braga de Portugal rescinded the Mexican’s loan, he returned to the Real Betiswhere he is not taken into account by the coaching staff, so he is looking for accommodation.
Some clubs in Mexico want to repatriate him, but the MLS He also has him in his sights, at least that’s how his brother revealed it Mauro Lainez.
Factor will have the last decision on his future, although his greatest wish is to stay in Europe.
In the end, the French decided not to renew with him AC Milan. The striker has several offers, however, it seems to indicate that his fate will be the MLS.
According to the site AllSigningsthe current runner-up in the world is among the inter miami and the Los Angeles Galaxy.
The Spanish of Barcelona His contract with the club ends on June 30, however, his future has not yet been defined.
When questioned about it, the midfielder still does not know what he will do, since there is the possibility of renewing for another year with the boatgo to Manchester City or get to the franchise New York City F.C..
Despite having a contract until June 2024, the Real Madrid would have opened the exit door for the Belgian World Cup, for this reason, he could land in the MLSwhere he would already have some offers, which he values a lot.
The attacker is also the desire of the Inter de Milan, Chelsea Y ArsenalHowever, his position would be to go to American football.
Since that shock he suffered in the premier leaguethe Mexican striker has not been the same again, which could be seen in the World Cup, therefore, he would not be in the plans of the wolverhampton.
According to information from Fox SportsEl Lobo de Tepeji has a foot and a half outside of the Wolves, so he has three options outside of Europe: the America in Mexico or two clubs in the MLSwithout revealing the names.
After six months of inactivity after terminating the contract with the Atletico Madridthe Colombian is nothing to join the FC Cincinnaticlub with which he is training.
According to the journalist Tom Bogertthe winger is in team practice, although talks are still ongoing.
A few weeks ago, Calciomercato.com announced that the Bosnian footballer’s priority is to stay with him Inter de MilanHowever, if the negotiations do not advance, I would not look badly on reaching the MLSbecause there are proposals for him to sign.
Just last week it was revealed that The Great Snake offers him a contract extension for three million euros plus accessories, however, the attacker expects an agreement for four million euros, as reported by the newspaper Corriere dello Sport from Rome.
The Spaniard from Real Madrid ends his contract in June 2023 and continues to analyze his future, since his minutes with the team have decreased.
Regarding this situation, the journalist from The Athletic, Mario CorteganaHe gave details of the defender.
“If Nacho does not renew his main option is the MLS, there have already been conversations. He also has offers from Spain and Saudi Arabia”revealed.
By not performing as expected in Seville, the papu would terminate his contract Y could go back to A series of Italy, as indicated TuttoMercatobut now with Hellas Veronaalthough it is also in the orbit of the FC Cincinnati.
