Leandro Antonetti Sevilla arrived last summer to reinforce the subsidiary in its hard season in the first federation. The Murcian striker, but with Puerto Rican nationalityis a usual in the eleven of Jesús Galván and has four goals and an assistance so far in competition. His performance has earned him to debut with the first team, he did it on January 25 against Espanyol in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. He played ten minutes.

The lack of troops and the economic situation of Sevilla has opened an exciting door and is that García Pimient Seville – Mallorca With the elderly. A call that prevented him from being in the important duel of the subsidiary before the Hercules, although fortunately the franjirrojos are in a very positive dynamic and chained their fifth victory.

The Murcian did not have minutes before the Bermellón team, but pepper has it in the bedroom, like his partner García-Pascual. And there is the circumstance that the Seville FC He currently only has quarry strikers available, at least, until Akor Adams He recovers from his injury. In this way, Isaac Romero He is the only pure ‘nine’ that the Catalan coach has, hence his gaze is regularly possessed in the quarry.

Thus, players have better showcase and antonetti has aroused the interest of Some MLS clubs. As ABC from Seville has been able to know, the Nervión Club has received several calls to know the attacker’s contractual situation of the subsidiary. Being also Puerto Rican, the player is not considered a foreigner in the American League. An added value for the market.









Open market until April

The uncoordination of market windows among different countries cause technical secretariats to be constantly alert. If Brazil closes its market on February 28, in the United States the period of operations is open until April 23. Notwithstanding Sevilla does not have in its plans to sell to Leandro Antonetti right now.

The 22 -year -old striker has a market value of some 200,000 euros And the Hispanic club does not intend to lose a player who considers that he can continue contributing and growing inside the Utrera road. There are expectations about the young man and there is no intention to run with him. In addition, losing an effective at this point, with the difficulty involved in resisting in the first federation, does not seduce at all within the entity.