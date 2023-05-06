“LEO IS A CONSTANT EXAMPLE” 🤝 The ‘Pocho’ Lavezzi, who defended the PSG shirt for four seasons, strongly benched Lionel Messi after insults from the fans 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/BoQ1xDSemV — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 5, 2023

It is true that the herons They do not have the same weight or the same wealth as the boat wave Saudi Leaguehowever, the commissioner of the MLS, Don GarberHe has already said that he could compensate Rosario in the way that he and his family expect. Those words make you think they’ll have to go beyond a traditional salary, considering everything from ownership stakes to third-party funding, to craft a deal that’s going to be groundbreaking.

It should be remembered that La Pulga, together with his father, JorgeAnd his brother, Rodrigo, his agent and marketing representative, respectively, have shown an appetite to invest. In 2022 they helped launch play timea holding company Silicon Valley for investments at the intersection of soccer and technology. Get a part of inter miami and, by extension, of the MLS, might be on your radar. Another potential avenue could be Miami Freedom Park, the privately funded 73-acre development project that will include the club’s new stadium. There could also be short-term aspects of the agreement that give Messi with cuts in commercial income and image rights. Whatever the exact agreement, Garber has indicated, and the MLS has demonstrated, year after year, its willingness to be flexible and creative.

What will be of the future of Lionel Messi next season? At the moment, it transpired that there are 3 clubs that are seriously fighting to keep the 10: 🇸🇦Al Hilal

🇺🇸FC Barcelona

🇺🇸Inter Miami Where would you like to see him play? pic.twitter.com/CKV7MhnIf9 — 365Scores (@365ScoresApp) May 4, 2023

“If I were (Miami), I would present the argument to all the partners that you just described: look, we will give Messi the most we can, including a large part of the capital. But this is going to be a game changer, like David Beckham was, for the league, not just for us, for the whole league. We need everyone in the ecosystem to contribute to make this happen.”said gardner.

The MLS commissioner explained that he is working with Inter Miami to bring Leo Messi to play in the United States pic.twitter.com/nWoR8UVmNV — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) April 27, 2023

Finally, in the Barcelona are confident of his return despite his financial disaster, even though he himself javier thebesPresident of The league of Spain, assures that the return would be conditional on whether the culé club sells players. In the Saudi Leaguehave already courted Messi with money as a tourism ambassador and has reportedly opened talks with his representatives, including his father. For now, everything will depend on the wishes of the world monarch, remembering that in October, The Athletic shared that the arrival of the Argentine was expected at the MLS in June.