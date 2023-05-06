The name of the Argentine Lionel Messi has been dreaming for almost two years to become a reinforcement of the inter miami of Major League Soccer, above all because of the friendship he has with the British david beckhamowner of the club.
With what has happened now at Paris Saint-Germain, a club that sanctioned him for not having asked permission to go to Saudi Arabia and at the same time forced him to ask for a public apology, it is a fact that the world champion will not renew his contract and a once again it seems a reality that North American soccer could be one of their destinations.
More news about the Liga MX teams
Added to the MLS, La Pulga also has the option of returning to the team that formed him and with which he became a multi-champion, Barcelona, however, his financial crisis could be an obstacle. At the same time there is Arab soccer, which has reportedly offered him $400 million a year to put on his elastic. al hilal.
In any case, Florida would be an ideal destination for La Pulga because he has properties in that city and vacations frequently. Added to this is a thriving Argentinian community and soon an Argentinian soccer training center, not to mention the glamor and American brands that would eagerly capitalize on its presence. Pretty good for the current Parisian element, who has claimed in the past that these are all things that would get him to play for the Miami club.
It is true that the herons They do not have the same weight or the same wealth as the boat wave Saudi Leaguehowever, the commissioner of the MLS, Don GarberHe has already said that he could compensate Rosario in the way that he and his family expect. Those words make you think they’ll have to go beyond a traditional salary, considering everything from ownership stakes to third-party funding, to craft a deal that’s going to be groundbreaking.
Because of this, the salary of Messi in it inter miami it would surely be the highest in league history, well beyond the $14 million that the Toronto F.C. currently pays the Italian Lorenzo Insigne. According to reports, the attacker currently earns more than $40 million per season in a contract that also includes eight-figure bonuses. Previously, in the boat, according to a leaked version of his contract, earned more than a hundred million dollars annually. Already in the MLS he could probably get a total compensation package in the nine figures, but only part of it would be a standard salary, although he could offer him minority shares in the club, which is valued at around $600 million, also becoming a minority owner of the club alongside Beckham and the brothers Jorge and Jose Mas.
It should be remembered that La Pulga, together with his father, JorgeAnd his brother, Rodrigo, his agent and marketing representative, respectively, have shown an appetite to invest. In 2022 they helped launch play timea holding company Silicon Valley for investments at the intersection of soccer and technology. Get a part of inter miami and, by extension, of the MLS, might be on your radar. Another potential avenue could be Miami Freedom Park, the privately funded 73-acre development project that will include the club’s new stadium. There could also be short-term aspects of the agreement that give Messi with cuts in commercial income and image rights. Whatever the exact agreement, Garber has indicated, and the MLS has demonstrated, year after year, its willingness to be flexible and creative.
The other advantage of the Florida club is a function of the single entity structure of the MLSbecause unlike LaLiga, where the financial rules for the return of Messimany owners of the MLS come to the mass and the club as colleagues in a collective project. The owners of the North American clubs could understand that although the Argentine could score goals for his teams, he would also increase their results and the evaluations of his clubs.
“If I were (Miami), I would present the argument to all the partners that you just described: look, we will give Messi the most we can, including a large part of the capital. But this is going to be a game changer, like David Beckham was, for the league, not just for us, for the whole league. We need everyone in the ecosystem to contribute to make this happen.”said gardner.
Likewise, the arrival of the Messiah would encourage Manzanawho surely knows that the arrival of Rosario would generate new subscribers to his service MLS Season Pass, to help finance a deal. Any such scheme would have to be approved by the league’s board of governors (all 29 owners). Any trade is likely to depend on specific numbers, plus non-monetary guarantees and, of course, Lio’s wishes.
Finally, in the Barcelona are confident of his return despite his financial disaster, even though he himself javier thebesPresident of The league of Spain, assures that the return would be conditional on whether the culé club sells players. In the Saudi Leaguehave already courted Messi with money as a tourism ambassador and has reportedly opened talks with his representatives, including his father. For now, everything will depend on the wishes of the world monarch, remembering that in October, The Athletic shared that the arrival of the Argentine was expected at the MLS in June.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#MLS #Inter #Miami #plan #sign #Lionel #Messi
Leave a Reply