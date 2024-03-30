Millonarios has his mind on the Copa Libertadores, but he continues to look out of the corner of his eye at the League, where the numbers still work for him, even if the savings are not enough.

The alternate blue team was winning well, but struggled to control the game and maintain the advantage. In the end, the 1-2 in Techo against Fortaleza allows Alberto Gamero's team to sleep on the night of resurrection among the top eight of the League.

Millonarios bet on an emerging roster with three reinforcements. Two had not been in the classic, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and defender Juan Pablo Vargas, who were with their national teams on Fifa date. And the third, Daniel Ruiz, who had shown improvement against Santa Fe.

However, despite not having much time filming together, the blue team began to see an enthusiastic, but innocent Fortaleza better, who created little danger in the first half, and when he tried, he found an immense night from the Costa Rican .

Millos found the advantage in an action that is becoming increasingly frequent in his attack: a corner kick and a finisher near the penalty spot. The executor was the same, Daniel Ruiz. This time the shot was not as spectacular as Santiago Giordana's in the classic, but it was with the effectiveness of Vargas to finish off with a header, at 30 minutes.

Five minutes later, Émerson Rivaldo Rodríguez invented a great play after Sander Navarro prevented the ball from leaving the court. He began to take out rivals and when he found the gap, he kicked the goal. The ball managed to deflect off Juan Carlos Pereira before entering Juan Diego Castillo's goal.

Between the end of the first stage and the first minutes of the second, Millonarios had several options to continue on. Beckham Castro, who returned after three days of absence, made two mistakes and goalkeeper Castillo avoided one more, taking the ball out of bounds when the attacker tried to beat him.

From winning easily to ending up asking for time

However, Vargas' only mistake on the night, coming on late to force an offside, generated the action of Fortaleza's injury time goal. Adrián Parra won the back taking advantage of a great pass from César Hinestroza and put the ball through Montero's legs, 10 minutes into the second.

Millonarios lost control and Fortaleza began to get more and more animated. And he had the option to tie the game, after an inexplicable handball by Óscar Vanegas in the area. At the feet of the most experienced team member, Hinestroza, it was 2-2. Montero avoided it by diving to his right to save the penalty.

Alberto Gamero tried to control the match by bringing in all the products from the minor divisions that have had little experience this semester: Nicolás Arévalo, Ramiro Brochero, Dewar Victoria and Ricardo Rosales, plus the entry of Jhon Largacha, to try, first, to recover the control of the game, and then, to hold on as best he could. Even, in the midst of despair, one of those who entered, Brochero, was replaced…

Millionaires have been suffering for several dates. But this Saturday he did it winning. The sorting option is still alive. The priority, according to his coach, is the Libertadores, but the League is not ruled out.

