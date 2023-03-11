PLD Space is an atypical company, young and daring. It was created by the engineers Raúl Torres and Raúl Verdú when they were 23 and 22 years old, respectively, just over a decade ago and with 3,000 euros contributed by them and their families. They work from peripheral Spain to the big capitals: headquarters in Elche, test center in Teruel and port space in Huelva. Today it has 120 employees (with an average age of 35 years) and 60 million in financing, constituting the first European private reusable rocket company to place satellites in space. The founders of PDL Space have presented this Saturday to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, at the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (on the Huelva coast), the miura 1the suborbital launcher whose take-off from continental Europe is scheduled for within a month and which aims to make Spain the tenth country with access to space.

“It is a technical, scientific, human and strategic milestone. All the tests have been passed in Teruel and the miura 1, it is ready to fly”, says Torres, who is also a co-founder and launch director. He adds that the challenge has been to design the ship from scratch ― “down to the screws”, he comments ―, at a cost of 50 million and that, according to Verdú, “it has to be infallible”.

The President of the Government agrees and considers that initiatives like that of PLD Space “achieve that the Spain with a complex about what they invent is now just a bad memory of the past.”

The Miura, whose initial version is suborbital (between 130 and 150 kilometers in altitude) and the next one will be orbital, follow in the wake of Elon Musk’s Space X launchers, who created his space company 10 years older than the Spanish engineers. The first launch will carry two of its own experiments and 100 kilos of material from the German Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM Institute of the University of Bremen) to test devices in microgravity conditions.

This first mission, although it will include the ZARM and its own tests, is designed to test 70% of the technologies that will be implemented in the final model for 12 minutes, which will open the commercial route for the company to place satellites in space. . In this way, the first flight aims to verify that the takeoff phases work and that the expected altitude is reached. With the telemetry data, possible improvements in the systems will be analyzed before launching the Miura 5at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.

The propulsion of the first Miura, named after the wild cattle and as a symbol of the Spanish brand, will use a Jet-A1 fuel, common in aviation. The next one will use the usual in rockets, kerosene-liquid oxygen (KeroLOX). However, PLD Space and Repsol. Technology Lab they will investigate the use of renewable fuels for space vehicles from 2025. This development and the reuse of up to 50% of the launchers are in line with the European Union’s goal of climate neutrality for 2050. “It is very complex to launch a rocket and even more to do it in a sustainable way”, highlights the general director of the company, Ezequiel Sánchez.

Detail of the ‘Miura-1’ rocket at the Almonte launch pad, near Huelva, this Saturday. CRISTINA QUICLER (AFP)

two critical minutes

He miura 1 has arrived in Huelva after passing the most critical test: an exhaustive analysis of all the systems for 122 seconds, equivalent to the time that the engine will remain on on the day of its launch. During this test, carried out in Teruel last September, no failures in key subsystems, but potential improvements were noted.

In this sense, the pitcher transferred to Huelva presents differences with respect to the first test unit. In its structure, steel has been replaced by aluminum used in missiles, the flaps, speedbrakes and parachutes of the recovery system have been improved and the cargo area has been equipped with the necessary mechanical, electrical and electronic infrastructure to carry the devices of the customers.

Spanish Cape Canaveral

The launch ramp has also been designed, which is also used to tow the launcher, and the facilities in Huelva of the Arenosillo Experimentation Center (Cedea) have been conditioned, a small portion of coastline between the coastal enclaves of Matalascañas and Mazagón that constitutes the Spanish Cape Canaveral for having optimal weather conditions 85% of the year.

The choice of Cedea de Huelva was also motivated by the fact that the center includes the facilities of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA), where the necessary equipment for launching suborbital rockets is located and it has laboratories for the qualification of the components of the ship.

From this complex departed on October 15, 1966 a first Swhoafrom the British company BAJ, which was followed by other devices from the same company and the judi dart for meteorological studies. This center has hosted half a thousand launches of probes commissioned, mainly, by the space agencies of the United States and Europe (NASA and ESA).

In April 2019, at this same center, the recovery tests of the PLD Space rocket were completed with the help of a CH-47 Chinook from the V Transport Helicopter Battalion of the Army. The apparatus took the test launcher, 15 meters long and 1.4 meters in diameter, to 5,000 meters of altitude, but an electrical failure in the separation mechanism forced the first test to be aborted, which was later carried out successfully by six kilometers from the thing, in an INTA control area, where the test device landed at 10 meters per second supported by three parachutes from Airborne Systems North America, the company that designed the capsules’ braking devices Apollo from NASA.

A catastrophic failure

The Miura project accumulates more than a year behind schedule with respect to the initially planned schedule. One of the causes was recorded a month after the recovery test, when it occurred, according to the company, “a catastrophic failure” on the Teprel-B engine. Eight months later, the errors were rectified and the operation of the engine that carries the miura 1 already settled in Huelva.

If this first mission is successful, the development of the game will be completed. Miura 5, which is expected to launch from Kourou, in French Guiana. This rocket, 34.4 meters long (like an 11-story building), compared to 12 meters long by 70 centimeters in diameter for the first, plans to start its commercial activity and carry out up to 14 missions per year to carry 540 kilograms of cargo on each flight to Earth orbit.

More information

The company’s line of business is to establish a commercial launcher service for smaller satellites, since large rockets, in order to get the most out of operations, are taken over by large-volume devices. Smaller technology suffers from waiting lists to take off and is sometimes placed in orbits that limit its operability.

Verdú explains that 77% of the satellites weigh less than 500 kilos and that is the market in which they hope to reach a turnover of up to 150 million euros per year. “We can reduce costs and speed up the delivery of launchers. The options for access to space by European launchers for 2023 are very limited, between zero and two launches, something totally unusual for Europe and for this sector”, adds Ezequiel Sánchez.

The sector called New Space, which includes emerging aeronautical companies for the commercial exploitation of space, had a turnover of 348 million euros in 2020 and expects to exceed 1,000 million in seven years. PLD Space has received 30% public financing and claims to have half a dozen contracts in its portfolio with the world’s leading space agencies. “We all consume space industry. Space will be the next internet due to its global impact”, argues Verdú.

The President of the Government has summarized that the Spanish aerospace sector as a whole represents an economic impact of more than 130,000 million, 1.2% of national GDP, 5% of industrial GDP and, as he has said, “a power capable of translating in 655,000 direct and indirect jobs”.

View of the ‘Miura-1’ at the Almonte launch pad, near Huelva, this Saturday. CRISTINA QUICLER (AFP)

You can write to us at [email protected], follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagram or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.