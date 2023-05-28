Everything is ready for Spain to have one of the exclusive keys to space from a private company, PLD Space. The success of the last ignition and thrust tests of its rocket engines miura 1, Completed in mid-May, they make it possible to consider the jump into space, only pending the appropriate weather conditions, which have been disturbed in the last two weeks by instability on the Huelva coast, from where the launch will take place. “Just having it on the ramp is already a success. But that it moves away and that we have the possibility of using that technology again will be key,” explains Ezequiel Sánchez, the company’s executive president, who remembers an aeronautical saying: “If you don’t fly, you lie.”

To leave the club of flight promises and move to the exclusive group of countries that can take a device into space (United States, Russia, China, Japan, France, Italy, India, South Korea and New Zealand), PLD Space plans to launch the demonstrator Miura 1, a rocket 12 meters long by 70 centimeters in diameter that will be used to analyze all the data and flight systems that will be incorporated into its twin Miura 5which will already be 34.4 meters long and have the commercial capacity to carry loads of up to 540 kilograms into Earth orbit.

The ‘Miura 1’, on the Huelva launch pad. ALBERTO_DIAZ

A static pre-launch test, known as hot test, has verified the perfect functioning of the rocket systems (startup, temperature and pressure) without leaving the platform. The test consisted of keeping the engine of the miura 1 full power on for five seconds.

“The objective is to achieve the upward flight and reach the maximum apogee, which in this case is 80 kilometers”, summarizes Sánchez. In this way, this first trip will be suborbital, since the range of the trajectory will be less than that necessary to put a body into orbit, which is located at about 100 kilometers, but enough to leave the Earth’s atmosphere and reach space.

During the 12-minute flight of the launcher, which incorporates two of its own experiments and 100 kilos of material from the German Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity (ZARM Institute of the University of Bremen), the operation of all the systems will be checked and, from of the telemetry data, the possible improvements to be applied in the Miura 5which will be 70% similar to the first aircraft.

The explosion on April 20 in full flight of the starship —the most powerful rocket in history launched by Space X, Elon Musk’s company, after an investment that multiplies by more than 50 that made by PLD Space— does not intimidate Spanish engineers. On the contrary. An eventual failure of the demonstrator will help them to avoid errors in the final model, with which they remain committed to have it ready in 2025.

The ‘Miura 1’ ready for takeoff in front of the coast where it will splash down for the reuse of the device. PLD Space

“He miura 1 It is a technology demonstrator to apply all the technology and information in the next development. It is as if, in Formula 1, instead of arriving directly and setting up a team, you start in Formula 3, which allows you to access these capacities at a lower cost and more quickly”, assures the president of the company.

Sánchez affirms that they already have the critical mass of personnel (140 workers), the financing of this first phase (50 million euros) and financial commitments to reach the final model. In fact, they are already expanding the facilities to go from the demonstrator, which can be considered a laboratory, to a higher scale.

The first Miura 5, the model with which they will enter the space transport market, will cost about 60 million and Sánchez calculates that they need to reach 160 million to break even. From there, with the technological developments learned, the goal is to schedule 14 annual launches at an average cost for PLD Space of less than five million each, with which to make the company profitable in an emerging market.

More information

Expected that more than 2,500 satellites weighing less than 500 kilograms will be launched every year on average for the next decade. At present these operations are expensive and slow. “Small satellites can travel in large shuttles, but this poses problems, such as the long time it takes to put them into orbit, since you have to reserve a space well in advance and wait for the shuttle to go to the exact place where you you want to place the satellites. The companies that own these satellites need to access space in a personalized way ”, he explained to the magazine Horizon Xavier Llairó, co-founder of Pangea Aerospace in Barcelona.

Raúl Verdú, co-founder of PLD Space in 2011, when he was only 22 years old, explained during the launcher’s presentation in Huelva last March that 77% of the satellites are less than half a ton and in that market they hope to reach a turnover of up to 150 million euros per year. “We can reduce costs and speed up the delivery of launchers,” said the engineer. The European options for access to space are now very limited, between zero and two launches, something totally unusual for Europe and for this sector”, added Ezequiel Sánchez at the time.

Static test of the ‘Miura 1’ in mid-May. PLD Space

He miura 1, already ready at the facilities of the Arenosillo Experimentation Center (Cedea), a small portion of the Huelva coastline between the coastal enclaves of Matalascañas and Mazagón, has already passed the most critical test: an exhaustive analysis of all the systems for 122 seconds, equivalent to while the engine will remain on the day of its launch. During this examination, carried out in Teruel last September, no failures in the fundamental subsystems were registered, but it was observed that it was possible to introduce improvements.

Based on these data, the steel of the initial model has been replaced by aluminum used in missiles, and the flaps, speedbrakes and parachutes of the recovery system have been included, since the unit (like future launchers) will return to a maritime safety zone to be reused. The charging area has also been equipped with the necessary mechanical, electrical and electronic infrastructure to carry customer devices.

Detail of the ‘Miura 1’ rocket. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP | Video: EPV

Two weeks ago, an ignition test was carried out again with the rocket without the cargo bay, the upper part intended for the transport of goods, as reflected in the video that accompanies this information. During this static test no significant failures were detected. “We could have considered it valid, but there was an observation that made us repeat the test to see the nominal thrust capacity,” explains Ezequiel Sánchez. The second rehearsal was perfect.

“It is a technical, scientific, human and strategic milestone. The challenge has been to design the ship from scratch. Even the screws. All tests have been passed and the miura 1 it is ready to fly”, affirms Raúl Torres, the other co-founder of the company, together with Verdú, and also launch director.

Area of ​​the cargo bay of the ‘Miura 1’. John Louis Rod

However the flight test comes out, the project continues. “He miura 1 It is a technology demonstrator. We launched it to get the information and continue advancing towards the Miura 5. That’s where we have the focus. And in the necessary financing to be able to develop the investments and continue”, concludes Sánchez.

Torres, who is also the company’s CEO, insists on this aspect: “The objective is to collect the largest volume of data possible to continue validating the design, technology and processes that will subsequently be transferred and integrated into the Miura 5″.

PLD Space has received 30% public financing and claims to have half a dozen contracts in its portfolio with the world’s leading space agencies. “We all consume space industry. Space will be the next internet due to its global impact”, argues Verdú.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, stated during the presentation of the launcher in Huelva that the Spanish aerospace sector as a whole represents an economic impact of more than 130,000 million, 1.2% of national GDP, 5% of industrial GDP and, as he said, “a power capable of translating into 655,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

