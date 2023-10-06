He Miura 1the first reusable Spanish rocket with the capacity to place cargo in space and developed by the private company PLD Space (30% public financing), is already on the take-off platform of the aerospace base facilities of the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA) in Huelva, between the coastal enclaves of Mazagón and Matalascañas. The launch is scheduled at 2 in the morning, Spanish peninsular time, and will be broadcast from 1 at night from this Friday to Saturday on EL PAÍS.

With this flight, the company tries to conquer space for Spain, a destination to which only nine countries have access until now.

The mission has completed all the steps prior to takeoff, which ended with two general rehearsals, known as Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR), in which all the devices necessary for the flight are tested.

The launch follows two failed attempts: the first due to the presence of winds at height incompatible with the mission on May 31 and the other in June due to a failure in the last half second that detected a lag in the release of the charging cables. for the rocket’s navigation systems and which remain attached to the platform until the last moment.

The risk of fires and the presence of vacationers in an area where the population multiplies during the summer months have prevented the launch until now, taking advantage of a favorable weather forecast and a considerable decrease in the danger of accidental fires in the heart of the Doñana Natural Park, a reserve of the biosphere.

During the latest tests, PLD Space has tested the umbilical connections between the rocket and the launch pad and has replicated the release of these cables with the rocket vertical. Both Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR) have allowed us to simulate the entire process until takeoff, including the immediate steps after launch.

12 minutes of heart attack

After ignition, the Miura 1 —named after the brave cattle ranch and as a symbol of the Spanish brand— will begin the take-off phase and the turning maneuvers to follow the planned trajectory.

After a few minutes it will reach the microgravity zone, located about 30 kilometers away, to reach the apogee, at about 80 kilometers altitude and in space conditions (outside the atmosphere). From that point, the rocket would begin the descent maneuver to leave the microgravity area and deploy the primary parachute. With the help of the airbrakes, renovated after the tests carried out in Teruel in September, and the main parachute, the Miura 1 It will land on the Huelva coast to be picked up, taken to the port of Mazagón and, later, transferred to Teruel to analyze all the test results. In total, 12 heart-stopping minutes.

PLD Space foresees possible scenarios during the flight of the microlauncher related to the degradation of the trajectory or the behavior of some of its subsystems.

“The success rate of a first launch in the industry is approximately 45%,” highlighted the executive president of PLD Space, Ezequiel Sánchez. “We are aware that we have taken on a challenge in the European industry at the highest level, but we face it with the confidence and leadership that our track record and the knowledge that we have been accumulating.”

PLD Space is a Spanish company in the aerospace sector for the development of reusable rockets. It was founded in 2011 by Raúl Torres and Raúl Verdú in Elche (Alicante) and has technical facilities in Teruel, Huelva and French Guiana. It has already achieved more than 65 million euros of investment to promote its space sector project and has a team of more than 150 professionals.

