It seemed for a while that Mitsubishi would die an inglorious death in the Netherlands. About two years ago, the brand announced that it was done with Europe and that it was gradually phasing out. That was a bit premature, because a year later they suddenly announced that they were coming with new models. They were allowed to borrow a platform from Renault to build new cars.

The first is already known, that will be the next ASX. Today the brand announces that it will also come with a new Mitsubishi Colt. The previous generation was still quite a fun thing after he got the nose of the Lancer Evo during the facelift. Smart borrowed the chassis from this car for the flop that they called the Forfour. Nice detail: these cars were built in the Netherlands.

This should be the new Mitsubishi ASX | Photo: © Mitsubishi

The new Mitsubishi Colt and the new ASX are both on the CMF-B platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The Colt will be a hybrid without a plug, so a kind of Clio E-Tech, and the ASX comes as a hybrid without a plug and as a PHEV with a plug. In 2023, the new Colt and ASX should appear.